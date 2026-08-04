Anupam Kher met Home Minister Amit Shah and shared photos along with a heartfelt note about their discussion on cinema, culture and society.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and later shared glimpses of their interaction on social media. Along with a series of photographs from the meeting, Kher posted a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for the hospitality extended to him and reflecting on their wide-ranging conversation.

Anupam Kher meets Home Minister Amit Shah, says discussion on cinema, culture and society was “deeply meaningful”

The actor said the meeting covered several topics, including the country, society, culture, cinema and life.

Anupam Kher shares heartfelt note

Taking to Instagram on August 4, Anupam Kher described the meeting as a memorable experience and thanked Amit Shah for his warmth and time. In his post, the actor wrote that he had the privilege of meeting the Home Minister at his residence and appreciated his affectionate hospitality.

Translated from Hindi, Kher said that the two had a long and meaningful discussion on the nation, society, culture, cinema and various aspects of life. He also praised Shah's depth of knowledge, remarkable memory and clarity of thought, adding that every interaction with him offers an opportunity to learn something new.

The actor also mentioned that the idol of Lord Hanuman placed near where he was seated would remain a cherished memory from the meeting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Photos offer glimpse into the meeting

The photographs shared by Kher show the actor and Amit Shah interacting warmly during the visit. The post has since received reactions from fans and followers, with many responding to the images and Kher's message of gratitude.

While the actor did not disclose specific details of their discussion, he described the interaction as insightful and inspiring.

The meeting comes shortly after Anupam Kher made headlines for a viral Instagram reel that amassed more than 100 million views within a day of being posted. The video featured his co-stars from the upcoming film Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, which is currently in post-production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Also Read: Anupam Kher wraps Yeh Prem Mol Liya, pens heartfelt note for Sooraj Barjatya: “A film with heart, grace”

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