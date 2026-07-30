Sohla, the first film to be presented by Sonali Bendre, is set to release in cinemas on October 16. Marking a significant new chapter in her creative journey, Sonali lends her name to a story she deeply believes in, one that reflects hope, resilience and the quiet strength of the human spirit. Produced by Rose Movies and CarryOn Pictures, the film is produced by Sachin Srivastav, Ratna Srivastava and Kavita Bagban, and written and directed by Saaikat Bagbaan.

Sonali Bendre turns presenter with Marathi film Sohla, set for October 16 release

Marking Rose Movies' foray into Marathi cinema, Sohla is a heartfelt story rooted in hope, aspirations, resilience and the positivity that defines the human spirit.

With Sohla, Rose Movies embarks on its regional cinema journey, reflecting the company's vision of championing powerful, rooted stories that resonate with audiences beyond language barriers. As regional cinema continues to emerge as one of the strongest drivers of India's entertainment landscape, the studio aims to collaborate with exceptional local talent while bringing its storytelling expertise to new audiences.

Sharing why she chose Sohla as her first film as a presenter, Sonali Bendre said, "Presenting Sohla feels incredibly meaningful because it marks the beginning of a new chapter for me. I've always been drawn to stories that stay with you long after they've ended… stories that make you pause, reflect, and perhaps even see life a little differently... and that’s exactly what Sohla left me with. When I first heard Sohla, it instantly connected with me. At its heart, it's a story about hope, resilience and the quiet strength that lives within ordinary people. Those are values I've come to hold even closer over the years, which made this feel like the right story to begin this journey with."

She further added, "As I step into this role as a presenter, I hope to champion films that move people emotionally while introducing audiences to storytellers and voices that deserve to be discovered. I couldn't have asked for a more fitting first step than Sohla, and I hope audiences leave the theatre feeling exactly what I felt when I first heard this story."

Saaikat Bagbaan, Director and Writer, talking about Sohla said, "Every filmmaker hopes to find collaborators who believe in the story as deeply as they do, and that's exactly what happened with Sohla. From the very beginning, the vision was to tell an honest, emotionally rooted story that celebrates hope and the resilience of ordinary people. Having Rose Movies come on board and Sonali Bendre present the film gives this journey an incredible sense of encouragement. I'm grateful that they connected with the film's heart and chose to support it while allowing us to stay true to the story we set out to tell. I can't wait for audiences to experience Sohla in theatres on October 16."

Also Read: Sonali Bendre opens up about the series, Raakh: “It allowed me to explore emotions that are uncomfortable and complex”

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