Sonakshi Sinha has spoken out in support of climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 19 days. Joining several public figures who have expressed concern over the ongoing protest, the actress shared an emotional video on Instagram, saying she could no longer stay silent about the issue.

Sonakshi Sinha voices concern over Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike: “Koi sunn kyun nahi raha? Nobody cares”

Beginning the video with the words, “Aaj mujhse raha nahi jaa raha,” Sonakshi admitted that she does not usually make such public statements but felt compelled to address the matter. She highlighted Wangchuk's contribution to the country and said there was no denying his achievements and commitment.

Speaking about the reason behind the hunger strike, Sonakshi said, “Woh 18 din se anshan pe baithe hai, bhooke hain, kuch khaaya nahi hai. Yeh kiske liye baithe hai? Yeh unn bachchon ke bhavishya ke liye baithe hai, jo unhe dikh raha ke barbaadi ki taraf jaa raha hai. Yeh unn bachcho ke liye lad rahe hai, jinhone unki jaan kho di. Yeh ek system ke khilaaf lad rahe hai, jo sahi tareeke se nahi chal raha...”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

The actress questioned why there had been no meaningful response to Wangchuk's protest and expressed disappointment over what she described as a lack of engagement. She said, “Koi sunn kyun nahi raha? Nobody cares. Koi kuch dialogue nahi khol raha, koi kuch baat nahin kar raha. Koi inki taraf mudke dekh bhi nahin raha hai.”

Sonakshi further clarified that her comments stem from her concern for the country's welfare. She said wanting a better future for the nation should not invite questions about one's patriotism and added that she is not "anti-national," asking why she should remain silent in such a situation.

The actress also made it clear that she would not ask Wangchuk to end his fast. Instead, she questioned how long the situation would continue without intervention, saying, “When is it going to be enough, jab yeh aadmi marke chale jayenge tab aap uthenge? Aur woh kiski responsibility hogi? Thik nahin ho raha, jo ho raha hai. I just wanted to say that.”

Sonakshi's statement has added to the growing voices from the entertainment industry calling attention to Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike and urging authorities to initiate dialogue over the issues he has raised.

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