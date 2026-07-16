Rachit Singh, who has been receiving appreciation for his performance in his latest film Baby Do Die Do, has finally addressed the ongoing rumours about his rumoured marriage to actor and close friend Huma Qureshi. While enjoying the positive response to the film and looking ahead to his upcoming projects, Rachit revealed that he has recently been flooded with calls asking about the speculation surrounding his personal life.

Rachit Singh dismisses marriage rumours with Huma Qureshi: “It’s not happening”

Reacting to the reports, the actor dismissed the rumours with humour, saying, “Pata nahi kaun, kaha meri marriage kara raha hai!” He made it clear that the reports are baseless and that there are no wedding plans.

Rumours about Rachit and Huma's relationship gained momentum after the two were spotted together at a celebrity wedding reception. Their frequent public appearances further fuelled speculation, with several reports claiming that the duo was planning to tie the knot in October this year.

However, Rachit said, “Main soch raha hun apni mummy ka number de doon. Sab log mujhe phone kar ke poochh rahe hai. It's not happening!” he joked, adding that he would personally let everyone know if there was any truth to such news in the future.

Apart from acting, Rachit has spent nearly a decade as an acting coach and says he is currently enjoying balancing both professions. He shared that working with close friends like Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem makes the atmosphere on set more comfortable, while his experience as an actor has also given him a deeper understanding of aspiring performers who come to him for training.

Reflecting on his journey, Rachit said, "I always connected with them (acting students) whether I was working as an actor or not but now with experience of working on sets, it gives me a lot of perspective."

Speaking about his long-term aspirations, the actor concluded, "I would like to be an actor till the end of my life."

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Rachit Singh on the atmosphere on the sets of Baby Do Die Do, “Every day, we were cracking jokes, supporting each other and just having fun”

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