Sonakshi Sinha has expressed support for the students in Jharkhand who are protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The actor took to her Instagram Stories to amplify the issue, sharing a reel by a content creator highlighting the ongoing demonstrations and the concerns raised by hundreds of aspirants across the state.

Sonakshi Sinha REACTS to Jharkhand students’ JPSC, JSSC exam protest: “When will it stop?”

Sharing the post, Sonakshi wrote, “It's so disheartening to see students of our country go through this… when will it stop???” Her reaction comes as students continue their indefinite sit-in at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where they have been protesting since July 29 over the alleged recruitment irregularities.

The protesters have accused the JMM-led government of attempting to downplay the issue by assigning the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). They have instead demanded an independent investigation by central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that the recruitment scam involves large-scale financial transactions.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the ongoing inquiry, aspirant Vinay Mehta from Hazaribag told PTI, “We have completely lost faith in the ongoing CID investigation. Earlier, the government got the JSSC-CGL paper leak probed by the CID. The agency itself found that answers to 135 of the 150 questions had been leaked and 120 questions matched the examination paper exactly.”

The students are seeking the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test conducted on April 19 and are also demanding a transparent investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by both JPSC and JSSC. In addition, they have urged authorities to introduce a fifth option—"not attempted"—on OMR answer sheets.

Meanwhile, Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke also extended his support to the protesters. After interacting with the students, he shared a message on X stating, “Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands.”

Another aspirant from Giridih highlighted the impact of the alleged corruption on students from rural backgrounds, saying, “The careers of thousands of students and aspirants are at stake due to corruption in both agencies. Most of us come from farmers' families. We only want fair opportunities based on merit.”

A tribal student from Ranchi added that the protesters were demanding strict action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities, along with the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination. During the protest, students marched from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk, raising slogans against the state government and calling for an impartial investigation into the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC, JSSC-CGL and other state-level recruitment examinations. The protesters have also warned that if their demands remain unaddressed, they will march to the Jharkhand Assembly and stage a gherao in the coming days.

Also Read : Bollywood rallies behind CJP student protesters after Delhi violence; Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh and more react

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