The actor-filmmaker opens up about his biggest concern before entering the Netflix reality show, saying his straightforward personality could work against him.

Actor, filmmaker and producer Sohail Khan is all set to enter the ongoing season of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, the Netflix reality show hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. Featuring several well-known personalities from the entertainment industry, including Ram Kapoor and Sunita Ahuja, the show has been making headlines for its mix of celebrities and unpredictable challenges.

Sohail Khan admits he may get evicted early from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza; says, “Mujhe jhoot bolna aur games khelna nahi aata”

Ahead of his entry into the reality show, Sohail opened up about what he expects from the competition and admitted that his honest nature may not necessarily work in his favour inside the house. Speaking candidly about his biggest concern, Sohail said, “Mein matlab zyaada sochta nahi hu mann mein jo sach hai wohi karta hu, toh mera ek hi thodha sa fear hai ke meko Jhoot bolna, aur games khelna nahi aata ya manipulation nahi aata toh Mujhe lagta hai mein Pehele hafte hi out ho jaunga because mein straight raging a seedhe rahunga toh koi bhi mujhe aise pakad le sakta hai (I don't overthink things. I simply do what I genuinely feel is right. So my only fear is that I don't know how to lie, play games or manipulate people. I feel I might get eliminated in the very first week because I will remain straightforward, and anyone can easily take advantage of that).”

Sohail's comments offer a glimpse into the mindset with which he is entering the competition. Unlike strategy-driven reality shows where alliances, mind games and manipulation often play a crucial role, the actor believes his straightforward approach could make him vulnerable among fellow contestants.

Over the years, Sohail has worn multiple hats in the Hindi film industry as an actor, producer and director. He made his directorial debut with Auzaar in 1997 before going on to helm films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Through his production banner, he has also backed several films featuring his brother Salman Khan.

On the personal front, Sohail was married to fashion designer and entrepreneur Seema Sajdeh for over two decades before the two officially separated in 2022. Despite parting ways, they continue to co-parent their two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, and have often spoken about maintaining an amicable relationship while prioritising their family.

As Sohail prepares to begin his Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza journey, it remains to be seen whether his honest and uncomplicated approach will help him win over audiences or prove to be a disadvantage in a game where strategy often takes centre stage.

Also Read: Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan discuss failed relationships on Arhaan’s show Dumb Biryani: “When you lose excitement in a relationship, amicably move on”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.