The actress shares a heartfelt note and glimpses of the celebration, reminding her little girl that some bonds simply cannot be cut.

It was a day full of glitter, grooves and giggles for the Pataudi-Kemmu family. Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a series of photo dumps from the ninth birthday celebrations of her daughter Inaaya, and the posts offer a delightful peek into the family's pink-tinted party.

Soha Ali Khan throws a pink disco party for daughter Inaaya’s 9th birthday; Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur And Jeh join the bash

Going by the pictures, the colour pink set the backdrop for the festivities, with the décor and cake curated around a Disco party theme. In the first set of photos, Soha is seen helping her daughter cut the cake, surrounded by family. The gathering included her mother Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan and his sons Taimur and Jeh, husband Kunal Kemmu, and sister Saba Pataudi. The caption read, "One birthday. One photo. Zero coordinated poses - just one big blurry blast! And just like that she's 9!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)



The second post was a video offering glimpses of the bash, including the fun activities and stalls that were part of the event. In the caption, Soha thanked the entire team who were instrumental in putting the celebration together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)



The final set of photos came with a personal note from the proud mother to her daughter. Soha wrote, "Nine years ago, we cut the umbilical cord. But apparently, you can't actually get rid of your mother that easily. I read somewhere (probably Instagram) that some of the mother's cells cross the placenta into the child and can hang around for years — while some of the child's cross into the mothers. So here we are, nine years later: still connected haha!! You can't roll your eyes at that! (Or can you) Happy 9th."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)



The witty yet emotional message struck a chord with fans, and the posts are a reminder of how the Pataudi family continues to come together for every milestone, big or small. With three generations of the family under one roof, the party was as much about togetherness as it was about the disco lights and the cake.

Soha Ali Khan, who is known for sharing candid glimpses of her family life with her followers, has often spoken of keeping things warm and unfussy at home. On the work front, she is active on the podcast scene with her show All About Her, while also juggling her other work commitments.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan shares why she keeps missing her 10k steps goal: “After 2,467 obstacles, I give up”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.