The new promo of the show shows Tulsi coming out of jail after completing her sentence.

Smriti Irani on why Tulsi still matters as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi takes 10 years leap today, “Every family needs someone who chooses to heal rather than divide”

Families may change with time, disagreements may create distance, and generations may begin to see the world differently, but every family eventually needs someone who can hold everyone together. Someone who chooses understanding over conflict, forgiveness over resentment, and never gives up on bringing loved ones back to each other, no matter how difficult the circumstances.

Smriti Irani on why Tulsi still matters as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi takes 10 years leap today, “Every family needs someone who chooses to heal rather than divide”

For millions of viewers, Tulsi has always embodied that spirit. As Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi enters a pivotal new chapter from today onwards with a 10-year leap, Smriti Irani reflects on why she believes every family needs someone like Tulsi and what makes the character's journey as relevant today as it was years ago.

Talking about the next chapter of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani shared, “One of the greatest compliments I have received over the years is when people tell me that Tulsi reminded them of their own maa, daadi, or naani. I believe that's because every family, no matter how much the world changes, eventually needs someone who chooses to heal rather than divide, to listen rather than judge.”

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She added, “This next chapter is very special. After ten years, Tulsi returns to a family that has changed, relationships have become more complicated, and distances have quietly grown. But her faith remains the same, that every relationship deserves one more chance, and every family can find its way back to each other.”

Irani continued, “What I have always loved about Tulsi is that she never believed there was only one way to solve a problem. Every generation brings new challenges, and every challenge demands compassion, courage, and a willingness to understand. This journey has many unexpected moments, but at its heart, it is about family, forgiveness, and hope. I hope audiences see a little of their own lives in Tulsi's story and enjoy every moment of this new chapter with her.”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi airs every day at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and anytime on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Smriti Irani, British Council partner to support 1 lakh women entrepreneurs in India

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