A new collaboration aimed at strengthening women entrepreneurship in India was formalised on March 17, 2026, as the British Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SPARK – The 100K Collective in New Delhi. The initiative is backed by Smriti Irani, founder of the Alliance for Global Good – Gender Equity and Equality, who has been advocating for institutional partnerships to advance women’s economic participation.

Smriti Irani, British Council partner to support 1 lakh women entrepreneurs in India

The programme focuses on supporting nearly one lakh women entrepreneurs across the country, particularly those in the “missing middle” segment. These are individuals who have moved beyond small-scale operations but face challenges in scaling their businesses due to limited access to skills, networks and resources.

Under the partnership, the British Council will provide training in English, communication and digital skills. The aim is to enable women entrepreneurs to improve business pitches, expand professional networks and access larger markets. The collaboration also seeks to build a broader support ecosystem, covering areas such as governance, compliance, visibility and leadership development.

Speaking at the event, Smriti Irani highlighted the importance of cross-sector collaboration in advancing gender equity. “The Alliance for Global Good - Gender Equity and Equality was founded on the belief that advancing gender equity requires strong collaboration across institutions and sectors. Women entrepreneurs across India are already demonstrating extraordinary leadership and resilience. By strengthening access to skills, resources, and supportive networks, initiatives such as this can help women scale their ambitions into sustainable enterprises and participate more fully in shaping India's economic future,” she said.

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive of the British Council, underlined the role of skills and education in driving opportunity. “At the British Council, we see education, skills and connections as powerful drivers of opportunity. Supporting women to build the capabilities they need to grow their businesses and participate fully in the economy is an important part of that vision. Through this collaboration, we're pleased to bring our experience in English and skills development to support women entrepreneurs in strengthening their communication, expanding their networks, and growing their enterprises with confidence,” he said.

Lindy Cameron also emphasised the significance of the initiative, noting its potential to help women entrepreneurs integrate into global supply chains through improved language and communication skills.

Susan Acland-Hood, Permanent Secretary at the UK’s Department for Education, described the programme as an encouraging example of how access to language and communication can expand opportunities, not just in India but globally.

The agreement was signed at the British Council’s New Delhi office in the presence of senior representatives from both sides. The partnership signals a continued effort to build structured, scalable support systems for women-led enterprises, with a focus on long-term growth and economic inclusion.

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