With the release of Evil Dead Burn a week away, the makers have launched the film’s countdown with a challenge for actor Adah Sharma, inviting her to watch the film alone ahead of its theatrical release across India. Adah, known for her interest in horror films, has been given early access to the film for the screening, ahead of its wide release across Indian cinemas, as part of a series of activities the makers have planned in the lead-up to release.

Adah Sharma takes on solo screening challenge ahead of Evil Dead Burn release

Evil Dead Burn is the sixth installment in the Evil Dead franchise and is directed by French filmmaker Sebastien Vanicek, who takes the franchise’s legacy forward with this new chapter. Early reactions from international critics have described it as one of the franchise’s most intense entries, continuing the demonic-possession premise that has defined the series since its original release decades ago.

A source close to the development said, “Adah has often spoken about her love for horror films, which made her an obvious choice for this challenge. She’s excited to take it on and cannot wait to experience the horror film’s offering.”

Evil Dead Burn is produced by Sam Raimi, who directed the first Evil Dead film, and is co-produced by Rob Tapert. The film has been described by its makers as the franchise’s most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem.

Evil Dead Burn releases in cinemas across India on July 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, marking the latest theatrical chapter in the long-running horror franchise.

Also Read: Adah Sharma shares heartwarming interaction with deaf fan in Lucknow; responds in sign language

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.