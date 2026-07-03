Aamir Khan has officially confirmed that he will marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on July 5 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and longtime friends. The actor shared the happy news while interacting with the media during the screening of Rajkumar Hirani's Pritam and Pedro, revealing that the wedding will be a simple celebration held at home.

Aamir Khan shares details of his intimate wedding with Gauri Spratt: “Bahut hi choti si Gharelu shadi hai”

Speaking about the special occasion, Aamir said, “Haan meri shaadi ho rahi hai July 5 ko aur bahut hi choti shaadi hai, ghar mein hi kar rahe hain. 5 ko bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye aur bas dono families hain, kuch khaas dost hain, chota sa ghar pe hi kar rahe hain hum log. Aur sabki duaen chahenge hum (Yes, I'm getting married on July 5. It's going to be a very intimate wedding, and we're having it at home. July 5 is a very special day for us. It will be a small ceremony with just our families and a few close friends. We're keeping it simple and celebrating at home. We would love to have everyone's blessings).”

The actor further requested everyone's good wishes as he begins a new phase in life. “Please give us your blessings and pray that we stay happy and have a wonderful journey together. It's going to be a very small, intimate affair at home, with only our families and a few old friends from our childhood in attendance.”

This marks Aamir Khan's third marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, and the former couple share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They parted ways in 2002. Aamir later tied the knot with filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. Although they announced their separation in 2021 after 16 years of marriage, the two have continued to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir and Gauri's journey together dates back nearly 25 years when they first met. While they eventually lost touch, fate brought them together once again years later, and their renewed friendship gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship. The actor publicly introduced Gauri as his girlfriend during the celebrations of his 60th birthday. Gauri, who is also a mother to a young son, has accompanied Aamir on a few public outings, though the couple have largely chosen to keep their relationship away from the limelight.

In an earlier interview with Navbharat Times, Aamir opened up about the happiness Gauri has brought into his life. He said, “I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake main mukammal hua hoon (I feel like I am finally complete now).”

With the couple set to exchange vows on July 5, Aamir and Gauri are preparing to celebrate the occasion with a quiet ceremony surrounded by their loved ones while seeking the blessings and good wishes of fans.

Also Read : SCOOP: After Lagaan, Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s next is titled Lalkaar

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