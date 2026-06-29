The actor-musician celebrated their special day with an original composition inspired by their journey together, leaving Shweta emotional.

Actor Shweta Tripathi and her husband, rapper and actor Chaitnya Sharma, popularly known as SlowCheeta, marked their wedding anniversary with a heartfelt celebration that was made even more special by a personal surprise. Instead of opting for a conventional gift, Chaitnya chose to express his feelings through music by writing and performing an original rap dedicated to his wife.

Shweta Tripathi receives heartfelt anniversary surprise from husband Chaitnya aka SlowCheeta as he performs a special rap dedicated to her

The intimate gesture reflected the couple's journey together, with Chaitnya weaving memories, shared experiences and emotions into every verse. His specially composed rap celebrated not only their relationship as husband and wife but also the friendship, companionship and support that have defined their bond over the years.

We hear the performance was planned as a surprise for Shweta, who was visibly moved by the thoughtful gesture. Rather than relying on an extravagant present, Chaitnya used his craft to create a deeply personal anniversary gift, making the occasion memorable for both the couple and those present during the celebration.

The original composition served as a reflection of the couple's years together, highlighting moments that have shaped their relationship. By combining heartfelt lyrics with his signature rap style, Chaitnya turned the celebration into a musical tribute that showcased the emotional connection they share.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SlowCheeta (@_slowcheeta_)



Shweta's reaction to the performance added to the warmth of the occasion. The actress was touched by the effort that went into creating the personalised gift, making it one of the defining moments of their anniversary celebration. The candid exchange between the two also resonated with fans, who appreciated the sincerity behind the gesture.

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitnya Sharma have often spoken about supporting each other's creative pursuits while maintaining a strong personal bond. Since tying the knot, the couple has frequently shared glimpses of their life together on social media, with fans admiring their easy camaraderie and mutual encouragement.

On the professional front, Shweta continues to remain busy with a diverse slate of film and streaming projects including Mirzapur: The Movie. The actress, known for performances in films and web series across genres, has carved a niche for herself with character-driven roles. Chaitnya, meanwhile, continues to balance his work as a rapper, musician and actor under his stage name SlowCheeta.

Their latest anniversary celebration offered yet another glimpse into their relationship, with Chaitnya's original rap standing out as a thoughtful reminder that sometimes the most meaningful gifts are the ones created with sincerity, creativity and love.

Also Read: Shweta Tripathi brings back her queer play Cock for Pride Month, says this is the time of freedom for people to be themselves

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