Aayush Sharma has always been open about the influential families he belongs to. Married into one of Bollywood’s most prominent families while also hailing from a well-known political background, Aayush says he sees his legacy as a source of pride rather than pressure. In a candid conversation with Lallantop, the actor spoke about being constantly identified through his family name and why he hopes to eventually create an identity of his own through his work.

Aayush Sharma opens up on carving his own identity; says, “Main apne kaam se apna naam banana chahta hoon”

Speaking about the expectations that come with his background, Aayush said, “Meri kismat aisi rahi hai ki main dono taraf se bahut zyada high achiever logon ke saath ghira hua hoon. Is taraf politics mein high achievers, aur is taraf film industry ke legends hain. Toh zahir si baat hai ki log mujhe unke naam se jaanenge.”

Rather than viewing those comparisons negatively, the actor said he accepts them with gratitude and feels fortunate to belong to two accomplished families. He also emphasized that he takes equal pride in both sides of his family and everything they have achieved over the years.

Sharing his thoughts, Aayush added, “Main dono parivaron se equally proud hoon, but main apni sachchai se toh bhaag nahi sakta.”

However, the actor believes that while a surname may bring recognition, lasting respect can only be earned through dedication and strong performances. He expressed confidence that with time and consistent effort, audiences will recognize him for his own work.

“Main zaroor maanta hoon ki agar mujhe samay lagega apna naam banane ke liye… jab mera kaam audience ko bhaa jaayega, toh dheere-dheere main apna khud ka naam bana sakta hoon.”

On the professional front, Aayush has a busy schedule ahead, with three films lined up for release across 2026 and 2027. The projects will see him exploring different genres and roles as he continues working towards establishing his own identity in the film industry.

Also Read : Aayush Sharma sparks online discussion with remarks on Sonam Wangchuk: “Politics should be about people, not parties”

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