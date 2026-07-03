Shreya Ghoshal has shared her excitement about being part of the newly released ‘Kalyani Remix’, revealing that it was the song’s heartfelt emotions and captivating melody that instantly drew her to the project. The celebrated playback singer has lent her voice to the reimagined version of the hit track, which was originally created by ARJN, KDS, RONN, and FIFTY4 and went on to become a massive success among listeners.

Shreya Ghoshal reflects on joining ‘Kalyani remix’: “The sincerity of its emotion struck me”

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Shreya reflected on the overwhelming popularity of the original song and explained why she chose to be part of its latest rendition. She said, “It's always exciting to discover a song that has organically found such a deep connection with listeners. What struck me about ‘Kalyani’ was the sincerity of its emotion and the beauty of its melody.”

The singer further emphasized that the objective behind the remix was not to alter the identity of the original composition but to offer audiences a fresh musical experience. “The song already had a strong identity and a devoted audience, so my intention was not to change that, but to contribute a new perspective to its story. I loved the idea of bringing a Hindi voice into a song that had already transcended language barriers, and I hope listeners enjoy this new chapter as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Following the remarkable success of the original track, the makers returned with a refreshed version featuring Shreya’s vocals. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for the song, which has gained popularity well beyond its roots.

Sharing his thoughts, ARJN expressed gratitude for the love the song has received. “The response to ‘Kalyani’ has been beyond anything we imagined. It started as a song that was deeply personal to us and our culture, but watching it travel across regions and resonate with North Indian audiences has been incredible. When the opportunity to collaborate with Shreya Ghoshal came along, it felt like the perfect way to bring the song to a wider audience while staying true to its essence. Her voice brings a completely new emotion to the record while preserving everything people loved about the original.”

Echoing similar sentiments, KDS said, “‘Kalyani’ has always been a song about emotion first and language second. That’s why it resonated the way it did. Bringing Shreya Ghoshal onto the remix felt like a natural next step because she has a unique ability to make songs feel timeless and universally relatable.”

Meanwhile, FIFTY4 reflected on the song’s unexpected journey beyond Kerala. “When we first made ‘Kalyani’, we were simply creating something that felt honest to us. The fact that it travelled so far and connected with people beyond Kerala was a reminder that genuine emotion always finds its audience.” He further added, “Having Shreya Ghoshal on the remix takes that journey to another level. She was the perfect fit for ‘Kalyani’ because she has a rare ability to connect with listeners across languages, and she is equally loved by Malayalam and Hindi audiences. She brings a grace and timelessness to the song that makes it feel both familiar and completely new at the same time.”

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