Max, Min and Meowzaki is an upcoming theatrical release. Ditching the usual larger-than-life spectacle, couple Samiksha Oswal (actress, director and writer) and Shael Oswal (entreprenuer, industrialist and singer) come together to produce and present a film that promises to remind you of the closeness of a family, hope and love at a time when social media has nearly stripped away the essence of familial comfort. With Shael Oswal lending his voice to Max, Min and Meowzaki, the film shapes up to offer respite from the actioners and thrillers.

Max, Min and Meowzaki teaser suggests a fresh, contemporary tale of love, family, inter-generational relationships and a cat

The makers of Max, Min and Meowzaki have unveiled its teaser, offering the first peek into a story that unfolds through modern romances, familial complexities and a cat named Meowzaki (seemingly named after Hayao Miyazaki) who appears central to the world of its protagonists.

Starring an eclectic cast comprising talented and versatile young artistes like Medha Shankr, Siddharth Menon, and Vidhatri Bandi with stalwarts Adil Hussain, Mandira Bedi, Nasser and Nafisa Ali, the film appears to explore what happens when love wanes, families grow apart and come together again, and the only way forward is change.

The teaser doesn't reveal much about the plot. Instead, it pieces together moments from the lives of its characters - conversations over meals, road trips, celebrations, differing world views, fleeting intimacies and thoughtful silences, Meowzaki’s presence seeming like a larger metaphor for its innate humanity.

With the story based in Mumbai and carrying the monsoon feels, Max, Min and Meowzaki looks at the small moments that often shape the biggest relationships. The teaser hints at a film about transformation, belonging and the unexpected ways people find each other, with Meowzaki playing a vital cog in its wheel.

Written and directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, Max, Min and Meowzaki brings together an ensemble cast in a story that is as much about people as it is about their furry companion.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 24.

Also Read: Medha Shankr admits she’s a ‘very romantic person’; says she’s giving equal importance to her personal life this year

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