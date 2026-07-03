Actress Ameesha Patel recently revisited the phenomenal response to her debut film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, and reflected on the immense love audiences had for her on-screen pairing with Hrithik Roshan. Appearing on the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer Season 5, the actress shared that many fans hoped their reel-life romance would eventually turn into a real-life relationship.

India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Ameesha Patel reveals Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai fans threatened to slit their wrists if she didn’t marry Hrithik Roshan

During a conversation with host Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Ameesha recalled that fans became emotionally invested in their chemistry following the blockbuster success of the 2000 film. She said many admirers even created wedding albums imagining the two actors getting married.

"Chemistry logo ko itni acchi lagi thi ki jab Hrithik ki shaadi hui Sussanne ke sath fans bahut dukhi the. Unhone albums banaye the in the hope that we will get married, and jabhi humne shaadi nahi ki and reel life real life mein nahi badla, they were actually heartbroken."

The actress also revealed that she received several emotional letters from fans during that period. Some messages, she said, reflected how deeply people were attached to their on-screen romance. "Khoon mein mujhe letters milte the saying, 'We are going to slit our wrists.' Fans bahut naraz hote the, woh bolte the, 'Y'all look so perfect together, please get married, we need y'all to be together.'"

Looking back, Ameesha described the overwhelming response as a reflection of the audience's affection for the characters they portrayed. She expressed gratitude for the love she and Hrithik received and credited the film's sincere performances for creating a lasting connection with viewers. "Toh yeh ek pyar hain, love of fans, and you know the characters, shayad jo hum sincerely play karte hain, woh dil ko chhu jate hain, so very grateful and blessed, thanks to the audience and thank God," she said.

Released in 2000, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai marked the acting debut of both Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the romantic drama emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of its time and remains one of Bollywood's most celebrated debut films. The film's music, performances and the lead pair's chemistry continue to be remembered fondly by audiences even decades after its release.

Ameesha Patel's comments will be featured in the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer Season 5, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV.

Also Read: Ameesha Patel celebrates 25 years of Gadar: “You cannot find a single flaw”

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