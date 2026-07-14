From the iconic Falabella to statement crossbody bags and elegant totes, the actress blends conscious luxury with effortless fashion with these stylish accessories.

Shraddha Kapoor has an enviable Stella McCartney bag collection: 5 luxury vegan handbags worth up to Rs. 1.5 lakh that elevate her everyday style

Shraddha Kapoor has long championed understated fashion over flashy trends, and her accessory choices reflect the same philosophy. A vocal advocate of cruelty-free living, the actress has consistently gravitated towards Stella McCartney's vegan luxury creations, making the brand a defining element of her off-duty wardrobe. Whether she's attending script readings, travelling, or making casual city appearances, Shraddha lets her designer handbags take centre stage while keeping the rest of her outfits fuss-free and timeless.

Shraddha Kapoor has an enviable Stella McCartney bag collection: 5 luxury vegan handbags worth up to Rs. 1.5 lakh that elevate her everyday style

Here's a look at five Stella McCartney bags from Shraddha Kapoor's wardrobe, arranged from the most expensive to the least expensive.

1. Stella McCartney Flap Bag

Topping the list is Shraddha's rare archival Stella McCartney Flap Bag, valued at approximately Rs. 1.5 lakh. Featuring intricate velvet embroidery with a vintage-inspired sunburst, clouds, and rainbow motif, the bag is finished with the brand's signature wide woven "guitar" strap. Shraddha paired the statement accessory with an oversized light grey V-neck sweater dress and silver hoops, allowing the artistic handbag to become the focal point of the look.

2. Stella McCartney Logo Mesh Raffia Crossbody Bag

For a sporty street-style outing, Shraddha opted for the Logo Mesh Raffia Crossbody Bag in a vibrant neon lime shade, priced at around Rs. 1.2 lakh. The bag's signature perforated circular logo detailing and structured woven handles added a bold pop of colour to her oversized white crew-neck T-shirt, relaxed blue jeans, and crisp white sneakers, proving that functional accessories can still make a strong style statement.

3. Stella McCartney Logo Tote Bag

Valued at nearly Rs. 1 lakh, the Stella Logo Tote Bag perfectly complemented Shraddha's breezy resort-inspired ensemble. She paired the cream faux-leather tote with a sky-blue maxi slip dress layered under an oversized white poplin shirt, completing the look with white strappy sandals and aviator sunglasses. The tonal styling highlighted the tote's minimalist appeal while embracing effortless summer elegance.

4. Stella McCartney Mini Falabella Crossbody

One of Stella McCartney's most iconic designs, the Mini Falabella Crossbody, comes with an estimated price tag of Rs. 90,000. Shraddha styled the light grey faux-suede bag, featuring the label's signature diamond-cut chain border and whipstitched trim, with wide-leg light-wash denim and a vibrant red floral puff-sleeved blouse. The metallic chain detailing added a subtle edge to the otherwise bohemian-inspired outfit.

5. Stella McCartney Alter Mat Small Hobo Bag

Rounding off the list is the Alter Mat Small Hobo Bag, priced at approximately Rs. 70,000. Shraddha paired the vibrant orange crescent-shaped bag with a fitted black ribbed bodycon dress featuring a rectangular neckline and button detailing. The bright accessory introduced a striking contrast against the monochrome outfit, while black lace-up flats and hoop earrings completed the effortlessly chic look.

The fashion philosophy of Shraddha Kapoor lies in keeping silhouettes clean and uncomplicated while investing in standout accessories. Her carefully curated Stella McCartney collection not only reflects her commitment to sustainable luxury but also demonstrates how a thoughtfully chosen handbag can instantly elevate even the simplest outfit. From vibrant crossbody bags to timeless totes and iconic Falabellas, the actress continues to make a strong case for conscious fashion with every appearance.

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