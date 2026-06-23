The much-awaited teaser of Eetha has finally been released on digital platforms, giving audiences a glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor in what appears to be one of the most transformative roles of her career. Backed by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Kapoor as legendary Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar and is slated to arrive in cinemas on August 28 during the Raksha Bandhan weekend.

Eetha teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor brings Maharashtra’s folk legacy alive in her boldest screen transformation yet

The teaser had first been screened theatrically alongside Maddock Films' Cocktail 2, which released on June 19. Following strong audience curiosity and growing social media chatter, the makers have now officially unveiled it online.

Shraddha Kapoor unveils a striking new avatar

Running for 2 minutes and 18 seconds, the teaser opens with a charged atmosphere as an enthusiastic crowd calls for a performance from a dancer named Eetha. While the setup initially hints at a conventional star entry, the film quickly takes a different route.

Shraddha Kapoor makes an unexpected appearance, instantly establishing the tone of the character and the world she inhabits. Known for films across genres, the actress appears to have undergone a significant transformation to portray Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most celebrated folk performers.

The teaser highlights her expressive performance, energetic dance sequences and commanding stage presence. Her portrayal appears deeply rooted in the traditions of Tamasha and Lavani, suggesting extensive preparation and research for the role.

Eetha posters build anticipation ahead of teaser launch

Just two hours before the teaser dropped, the makers released a set of posters featuring Shraddha Kapoor in vibrant traditional attire. One of the visuals shows the actress dressed in a striking yellow saree adorned with ghungroos, walking through a sea of lanterns and cheering spectators.

The imagery captures the larger-than-life aura associated with Vithabai Narayangaonkar and offers a glimpse into the colourful world of Tamasha theatre that the film seeks to recreate on screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

A powerful team reunites after Chhaava

Eetha reunites director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan following the success of Chhaava. The film also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles, while the music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.

The teaser suggests that the film aims to blend spectacle with an emotionally driven narrative. While the story remains largely under wraps, glimpses of intense dramatic moments indicate that the film will explore both the personal and professional journey of the iconic performer.

Also Read: Toxic vs Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 vs Vvan vs Eetha: Yash’s film triggers RARE 4-way Raksha Bandhan clash; Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani set for FIRST box-office face-off

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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