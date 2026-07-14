Madhuri Dixit delighted her fans by sharing a series of heartwarming photographs featuring her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, offering a glimpse into some of their cherished moments together. Through her latest Instagram post, the actress celebrated their bond with a touching message, reminding her followers that the people we share moments with often make them truly memorable.

Madhuri Dixit shares heartwarming moments with Dr. Shriram Nene with heartfelt note: “Some moments are special simply”

Sharing the pictures, Madhuri wrote, "Some moments are special simply because of who you're sharing them with."

The photo carousel began with a stunning solo portrait of the actress dressed in a graceful pink saree. Another image captured a romantic moment between the couple as Madhuri warmly hugged Dr. Nene from behind while they smiled for the camera. The post also included an adorable picture of the actress posing with her furry companion, along with several candid solo shots that highlighted her elegant style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri had worn the pink saree while attending the wedding reception of producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula Kapoor, in Mumbai. Dr. Shriram Nene complemented her look in a classic black suit as the couple arrived together for the star-studded celebration.

For those unaware, Madhuri Dixit married US-based cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999, in a private ceremony held in Southern California. Following their wedding, the couple settled in Denver, Colorado, where they welcomed their sons, Arin in 2003 and Ryan in 2005. The family later returned to Mumbai permanently in 2011.

On the work front, Madhuri was recently seen in Netflix's dark comedy Maa Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni. The film also featured Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durgaa, Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj. The story followed Rekha, a mother whose life takes an unexpected turn after discovering a dead body in her kitchen. She also appeared in the OTT series Mrs. Deshpande, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, where she portrayed the role of a serial killer.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Dharna Durga admits, “If Karisma Kapoor laughs at the Raja Hindustani kiss reference in Maa Behen, I think I’ll frame that moment for life!”; adds, “Madhuri Dixit made me feel like I belonged there; Triptii Dimri and I would be yelling at each other and then discussing food between takes”

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