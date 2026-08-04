Eureka Forbes has introduced its latest advertising campaign, ‘Ghar Ka New Favourite’, featuring actor Shraddha Kapoor to promote the Forbes SmartClean Robotic Vacuum Cleaner. The campaign is inspired by a simple consumer insight—while Indian households love keeping their homes spotlessly clean, the daily effort required to maintain that standard can be exhausting. Through the campaign, the brand highlights how the AI-powered Forbes SmartClean Robotic Vacuum Cleaner takes over routine cleaning tasks with precision and consistency, making it a dependable addition to every home.

Shraddha Kapoor fronts Eureka Forbes’ ‘Ghar Ka New Favourite’ campaign for SmartClean robot vacuum

The campaign film uses Shraddha Kapoor’s relatable and lively on-screen presence to demonstrate how intelligent automation and self-maintaining technology can make everyday household chores easier. By reducing the time and effort spent on cleaning, the SmartClean vacuum allows users to focus on activities they enjoy while ensuring that their homes remain consistently chakachak.

With the growing adoption of smart home technology among Indian consumers, Eureka Forbes continues to strengthen its presence in the home cleaning segment by combining advanced innovation with efficient cleaning performance. Through Ghar Ka New Favourite, the company positions the Forbes SmartClean as a reliable household companion that simplifies cleaning while maintaining high hygiene standards with minimal manual effort.

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The campaign centres around the idea that Forbes SmartClean can become every family’s new favourite by offering intelligent cleaning and true hands-free convenience. Designed to handle everyday cleaning requirements independently, the robotic vacuum aims to make home maintenance easier without compromising on cleanliness.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Anurag Kumar, Chief Growth Officer, Eureka Forbes, said, “Indian homes are dynamic and constantly bustling with family members moving around, children at play, and changing routines, leaving little time for everyday cleaning. As consumers increasingly adopt smart home solutions, they are looking for technology that seamlessly adapts to the way they live. Through ‘Ghar Ka New Favourite’, Forbes SmartClean is positioned as an intelligent cleaning companion that effortlessly navigates around people and furniture while keeping homes chakachak clean with minimal intervention. The campaign reflects our commitment to delivering smart, hands-free solutions that make everyday living easier and give families more time for what matters most.”

The Forbes SmartClean Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with LiDAR 3.0 AI Navigation, enabling it to map homes intelligently and clean systematically while smoothly navigating around furniture and other obstacles. It also features AI Tru-Visual obstacle detection, 99.9% dirt vacuuming capability, automatic dust disposal, self-cleaning mop technology, and hair-cutting technology, delivering a nearly hands-free cleaning experience.

Built specifically for Indian households, the device includes germ-free wet mopping by automatically washing its mop with 50°C hot water and drying it with 60°C hot air after every cleaning cycle. Additionally, Mop Extend Technology and extra-long corner brushes help ensure effective cleaning along edges, corners, and difficult-to-reach spaces.

The Forbes SmartClean range is available through the Eureka Forbes website, major e-commerce platforms, and retail outlets across India. The range starts at Rs.20,499, while the flagship model with a Fully Automatic Cleaning Station is priced at Rs.76,499.

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