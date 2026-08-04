Tu Hi Re Dil Mein has been keeping viewers engaged with its dramatic storyline, especially after the major wedding twist that changed the lives of its central characters. The Zee TV show has continued to surprise audiences with unexpected developments, making every episode more intriguing. At present, Sanjay (Abrar Qazi) and Vrinda (Priyanshi Yadav) are married, but the relationship takes an emotional turn when Vrinda learns that Sanjay is in love with another woman. Choosing not to stand in the way of his feelings, Vrinda decides to leave him and begin a new chapter of her life on her own.

Priyanshi Yadav and Simran Rawal highlight Vrinda-Swati’s bond in Tu Hi Re Dil Mein: “Not every relationship between two women has to be defined by rivalry”

As Vrinda navigates several emotional and personal challenges, she finds an unexpected source of comfort in Swati (Simran Rawal). Swati steps forward to support Vrinda through difficult times, becoming her biggest emotional strength. Interestingly, neither of the two women is aware of the connection they share through Sanjay. While Swati and Sanjay are deeply in love with each other, Sanjay is now legally married to Vrinda. Adding another layer to the story, Vrinda had always dreamed of spending her life with Sanjay, making the situation increasingly complex.

Despite this complicated love triangle, the show has focused on building a heartfelt friendship between Vrinda and Swati. Instead of portraying them as rivals, the narrative highlights mutual respect, empathy and unwavering support. Their growing companionship has become one of the most appreciated aspects of the show, offering viewers a refreshing perspective on female relationships.

Speaking about this unique equation, Simran Rawal shared, “Swati and Vrinda’s friendship is one of the most beautiful things that we are exploring in the show right now. Both of them are genuinely good-hearted people, and their bond has formed so organically and instantly that it has become very pure. Usually, when we see two women in a show who are connected to the same man, the expectation is that they will be pitted against each other, become enemies or constantly be in conflict. But with Tu Hi Re Dil Mein, we are trying to present a different perspective, not every relationship between two women has to be defined by rivalry or hatred. Swati and Vrinda’s friendship is about understanding, kindness and being there for each other, and I really love that aspect of their relationship. I also really enjoy working with Priyanshi. She is a wonderful actor, and there is so much to learn from the way she approaches her character and scenes. When you have a co-actor who is so effortless and involved in the scene, it automatically brings out the best in you.”

Priyanshi Yadav echoed similar thoughts while discussing the bond between the two characters. She said, “Vrinda and Swati share a very special bond, and I feel it is one of the most beautiful relationships we are getting to show in Tu Hi Re Dil Mein. Their friendship happened almost instantly, but it never feels forced; there is a genuine purity and warmth in the way they understand and support each other. I think audiences often expect two women in such a situation to become rivals, especially when there is a man connecting their lives, but our show is choosing to look at their relationship differently. Two women can have a strong, beautiful friendship without necessarily being pitted against each other, and I really like that we are getting to portray this side of their relationship. Simran is a fantastic actor, and when you are working with someone who is so good and so present in every scene, the chemistry automatically translates beautifully on screen. I am really happy that the bond between Vrinda and Swati is standing out in the show, and I think there is a lot more to this friendship that the audience will get to see.”

While the friendship between Vrinda and Swati continues to deepen, an important truth still remains hidden. Swati is yet to discover that Vrinda is married to the man she loves. As both women unknowingly become central to the same emotional journey, viewers are left wondering how their relationship will change once the truth comes to light. The upcoming episodes are expected to bring more emotional twists as the story unfolds and reveal whether their strong bond can withstand such a life-changing revelation.

Also Read : Abrar Qazi on Sanjay’s dilemma in Tu Hi Re Dil Mein; says, “People are quick to blame the man”