Shilpa Shetty opens up about her painful battle with spondylosis and how yoga helped; says, “I couldn’t turn my neck fully and I couldn’t look back”

Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty recently opened up about her personal struggle with cervical spondylosis, sharing how yoga played a crucial role in her recovery and overall transformation. Speaking during the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in Haryana, the actress reflected on the health challenges she faced before embracing yoga as a way of life.

Shilpa Shetty opens up about her painful battle with spondylosis and how yoga helped; says, “I couldn’t turn my neck fully and I couldn’t look back”

Widely known for promoting fitness and wellness, Shilpa revealed that her journey with yoga began not out of choice but as a medical necessity. Recalling the difficult phase, she said, “I got introduced to yoga because it was prescribed to me. I suffered from spondylosis, so my physiotherapist advised me to practise certain asanas.”

The actress explained that what initially started as a therapeutic recommendation gradually evolved into a deeper and more meaningful practice. She hired a yoga instructor and began exploring different aspects of yoga, which eventually brought significant changes to both her physical and mental well-being.

Sharing the impact yoga had on her life, Shilpa said, “As I got deeper into yoga, I realised there was a huge shift within me. It changes the way you see things and your perspective on life. It makes you more aware and eventually becomes a journey of self-discovery.”

She also spoke about the severity of her condition, recalling, “There was a time when I couldn't turn my neck fully and I couldn't look back.” However, through dedication and consistent practice, she managed to regain strength and flexibility. Today, she is capable of performing advanced yoga poses, including headstands.

Reflecting on her progress, Shilpa added, “Now I can do a headstand. Imagine it's the same body. Yoga taught me that the mind is more powerful than the body.” Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the benefits of discipline, perseverance and holistic wellness.

Also Read : International Yoga Day 2026: Bollywood actresses who are Yoga enthusiasts – From Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty to Alaya F

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