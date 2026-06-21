Here’s looking at actresses who won’t miss out on yoga to attain a healthy physique.

Bollywood boasts of actresses who are die-hard yoga enthusiasts. They swear by yoga and ensure that it’s a crucial part of their daily fitness regimen.

International Yoga Day 2026: Bollywood actresses who are Yoga enthusiasts – From Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty to Alaya F

On International Yoga Day, here’s looking at actresses who won’t miss out on yoga to attain a healthy physique.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora enjoys the moniker of one of the fittest celebrities of Bollywood. Very often, the actress is spotted in town heading for yoga sessions, and she also likes to treat her social media family with glimpses into her yoga sessions. Arora even took her yoga passion a step ahead by launching a yoga studio, ‘Diva Yoga’, in Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has mastered the art of yoga, and it’s quite evident in her social media posts. The actress always attributes yoga to her chiselled physique and healthy skin. Adding to her passion for yoga, Shetty has also extended it through an app that offers dedicated programs based on yoga and fitness.

Alaya F

Alaya F enjoys a fanbase of her own when it comes to staying fit through yoga. Very often, the actress offers a peek into her yoga sessions featuring mind-blowing yoga poses, showcasing her flexibility and the sheer drive to practise the art form. In addition to impressing everyone with her yoga asanas, the actress has also established herself as the fittest young star of her generation.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been into yoga for the past decade and has been constantly walking the path to maintain her fit self. From aerial yoga to inversions, Bebo has stepped into all kinds of yoga poses, with her most-favourite one being the Surya Namaskar.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur is also a yoga enthusiast who often likes to pump up her workout sessions with yoga asanas to maintain her flexibility and physique that’s not too muscled - just perfect.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt likes to keep her workout sessions pumped up with a mix of yoga and strength training exercises to prioritise flexibility and movement. It is routine for the Alpha star to keep her yoga session calm yet upbeat with a dash of music.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is a yoga enthusiast and often likes to keep her workout routine on an energetic high with yoga poses, from handstands to shirshasana, the actress often indulges in a full-body stretch yoga session.

By staying committed to yoga, these actresses have not only dished out major fitness goals, but have also pushed their fans to take the route!

Also Read: Birthday special: 6 Western looks of Shilpa Shetty that left fashion lovers impressed!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.