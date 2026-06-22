The veteran actor looked back at his days in Delhi’s theatre circles and shared an anecdote about a young Shah Rukh Khan long before he became Bollywood’s biggest superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from Delhi to becoming one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema has often inspired millions. Over the years, several actors, theatre veterans, and industry insiders have shared anecdotes about the superstar’s early days. Adding another fascinating chapter to those stories, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur recently recalled a memory from his time at the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi, when a young Shah Rukh Khan would frequently visit the institution’s canteen.

Did You Know? Shah Rukh Khan once served samosas at NSD canteen; Pankaj Kapur recalls heartwarming childhood memory

Speaking on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, Pankaj Kapur reflected on his days as a theatre student and shared an unexpected connection with the future superstar. Recalling how snacks were served at the NSD campus, the actor said, “Those samosas were supplied by no other than Shah Rukh Khan. He was a little boy, 10 years old at that time.”

Elaborating further on the memory, Kapur added, “I think his uncle or father used to run the canteen at that time.” The veteran actor fondly remembered the young boy who would often be seen around the campus, long before anyone could have imagined the remarkable career that awaited him. Today, Shah Rukh Khan is regarded as one of the most celebrated actors in the world, but stories such as these offer a glimpse into his humble beginnings in Delhi.

Interestingly, years after that childhood connection, Pankaj Kapur and Shah Rukh Khan would go on to share screen space in the 1995 film Ram Jaane, which also starred Juhi Chawla. The film marked one of the notable collaborations between the two actors and remains a memorable title in Shah Rukh’s filmography.

Shah Rukh Khan has often spoken about his upbringing in Delhi and the challenges he faced before making his mark in Mumbai. The actor has consistently acknowledged the influence of theatre and institutions like NSD on Indian cinema. Although he was not a formal student at the prestigious acting school, he has frequently expressed admiration for its contribution to nurturing some of the country’s finest performers.

During the period when Shah Rukh was growing up around Delhi’s theatre circuit, NSD was home to several actors who would later become prominent names in Indian cinema and theatre. The institution’s alumni and students included talents such as Raghubir Yadav, Raj Babbar, Nadira Babbar, Naseeruddin Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, and Anupam Kher, among others.

Stories from Shah Rukh Khan’s early years continue to intrigue fans, and Pankaj Kapur’s recollection serves as yet another reminder of the superstar’s grounded roots and the extraordinary journey that followed.

Also Read: REVEALED: When Shah Rukh Khan CONFRONTED Gulshan Grover after he called his villainous act in Baazigar a “SHORTCUT to grab popularity”

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