The actor says his Gandhi Jayanti special comments were part of a scripted, light-hearted segment and were "interpreted outside" their intended context.

Sanjay Dutt has issued a public apology on social media after remarks he made on the talk show Shekhar Tonite came under the spotlight. The actor has clarified that his comments were part of a scripted, humorous segment and were never meant to hurt anyone.

Sanjay Dutt apologises after his ‘fourth bandar’ remark on Shekhar Tonite: “Never my intention to hurt, offend or disrespect”

In his statement, Sanjay wrote, "I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution. My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri,' which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context."

I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution. My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri,' which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 4, 2026



Hosted by Shekhar Suman, Shekhar Tonite has featured several celebrities in candid conversations with the host. Sanjay was part of the show's Gandhi Jayanti special episode, in which he took part in a brief section where he pretended to be the Prime Minister of India. A promo video of the episode was shared on social media.

In the segment, he said, "Apun Gandhi ji ko bahut maanta hai. Aur Gandhi ji ke teen bandar sabko pata hai, bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat kaho. Lekin aaj ek chautha bandar bhi mangta hai. Bura dekhega to use theek kaun Karega (I hold Gandhi ji in great regard. Everyone knows Gandhi ji's three monkeys: see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil. But today a fourth monkey is also needed. If he sees evil, who will set him right)?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shekhar Tonite (@shekhartonite)



During the same appearance, Sanjay also spoke about the state of the country. According to the show, he said that the people of India are lovely and that peace should prevail, adding that he no longer feels that peace in the country. He described Indians as large-hearted and hospitable people who have given a great deal and should always remain that way. The actor also said he prays to Lord Shiva that those days return soon.

His apology draws a line to Munna Bhai, the film franchise in which Sanjay played the title role and which popularised ‘Gandhigiri’ through humour and satire. The actor says the same spirit of warmth, togetherness and goodwill was behind his remarks.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt responds to Maharashtra Minister’s request to speak in Marathi: “6 saal jail mein raha, tab bhi nahin seekh paaya”

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