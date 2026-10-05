The actress says the supportive environment on the comedy series helped her navigate a difficult phase in her personal life.

Elli AvrRam reveals she suffered anxiety attack for the first time on Chumbak sets: “It was very traumatic to experience”

Elli AvrRam has opened up about a deeply personal experience from the sets of her upcoming web series Chumbak. While the actress stepped into the flamboyant and comic world of Alicia, she was simultaneously navigating a challenging phase in her personal life. It was during the shoot that Elli experienced an anxiety attack for the first time in her career.

Elli AvrRam reveals she suffered anxiety attack for the first time on Chumbak sets: “It was very traumatic to experience”

Despite the difficult moment, Elli says the experience was eased by the supportive atmosphere on the Chumbak sets. Talking about how playing Alicia helped her during the phase, she says, “It helped me a lot to get into a fun space of just being silly and free!”

Elaborating on the environment during the shoot, Elli credits the entire team for making her feel supported. “The best part of the shoot was that Chumbak set is like one big family, from our director Aatish sir to producer JD sir and all actors. The environment itself was very uplifting and everyone was so supportive and fun,” she said.

Elli went on to reveal that she experienced an anxiety attack while working on the project. “For the first time in my career did I get an anxiety attack on set and it was very traumatic to experience, but I was in great hands and got well taken care of,” she revealed.

The incident also left Elli reflecting on the people she has encountered during her career and the support she received when she needed it. “It really warmed my heart to once again be reminded of how many beautiful people we also have in the film industry,” she added.

While Chumbak presented an emotionally challenging experience at times, it also allowed Elli to return to a genre she has enjoyed since childhood — comedy. The actress says, “I’m all for comedies and especially sitcoms because it’s so light and entertaining that it always leaves you feeling good,” she said, adding that her love for comedy goes back to childhood. “In fact, since my childhood have I been enjoying imitating funny characters. Even in school did I perform comedy plays.”

In Chumbak, Elli plays Alicia, who arrives in the Chumbak colony as a guest. However, the actress hints that her character's presence could lead to something more. “My character comes in as a guest into the Chumbak colony, but who knows what happens next! Hehe,” she teased.

Elli also spoke about preparing for Alicia, revealing that director Aatish played an important role in shaping the character. “I did my quick prep work to get into Alicia with the guidance of how my director Aatish sir wanted her to be. In fact, even on set sir would perform so brilliantly and show me exactly what to do. He is a genius in comedy!”

Another reunion for Elli on the project was with veteran actress Neena Gupta. The two previously shared screen space in Goodbye, where Elli also explored comedy. “It was fun working with Neena mam again after Goodbye which was another comedy role of mine I thoroughly enjoyed portraying,” Elli shared.

However, Elli believes Alicia is quite different from her previous comic outing. Comparing the two characters, she concluded, “If I compare the two roles with each other, then Alicia’s character is more loud and diva-centric.”

Also Read: Elli AvrRam shares glimpse from the sets of Chumbak: “See you soon in chumbak colony”

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