The veteran filmmaker joined a growing list of industry voices appreciating the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer as the film continues its theatrical run into the second week.

Imtiaz Ali’s latest directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to generate conversation within the film industry as it progresses through its theatrical run. The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, has drawn attention for its performance in cinemas and the positive response it has received from sections of the audience.

Shekhar Kapur applauds Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga; says the film “busted the myth” around first-week box office numbers

Among those who have recently expressed their appreciation for the film is veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Known for acclaimed films such as Mr. India and Bandit Queen, Kapur took to social media to share his thoughts on Main Vaapas Aaunga and its journey at the box office.

Reflecting on the film’s reception, Kapur wrote, “Thank you Imtiaz Ali. With your film Main Wapaas Aaunga, you busted the myth that the first week box office defines the future of your film. You proved what counts is a great story well told…What counts is respect for your audiences.”

His remarks come at a time when discussions around box office trends and audience behaviour continue to dominate conversations in the industry. The filmmaker’s post highlighted the importance of storytelling and audience engagement over opening-week performance alone.

Thank you Imtiaz Ali. With your film Main Wapaas Aaunga , you busted the myth that the first week box office defines the future of your film. You proved what counts is a great story well told.. What counts is respect for your audiences#MainWaapasAaunga #Movies… — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 22, 2026



Main Vaapas Aaunga has benefited from audience word-of-mouth, with exhibitors in some regions adding additional screenings in its second week. The film’s performance has also prompted reactions from several members of the film fraternity.

Earlier, filmmaker Siddharth Anand had also shared his support for the project on social media. Praising Imtiaz Ali’s work, he wrote, “Just booked my tickets for Tuesday night for Main Vaapas Aaunga! After Dhurandhar, booked tickets for this one in ADVANCE!! So happy that diverse genres like these are working with our audience even today! Power of a storyteller!! Full power to you Imtiaz Ali!!”

Set against themes of love, relationships, and personal journeys, Main Vaapas Aaunga explores emotions and human connections—elements often associated with Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling style. The film features Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role alongside veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, while Sharvari and Vedang Raina also play key parts in the narrative.

The film has been produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar’s Window Seat Films. As it continues its theatrical run, Main Vaapas Aaunga remains one of the films currently drawing attention from both audiences and industry insiders alike.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: Continues its UPWARD TREND, scores a VERY GOOD Sunday, all set for a Monday HIGHER than Friday

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