A video circulating on social media shows Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore at a London restaurant on June 16, joining Pakistani actor Kubra Khan for her 33rd birthday celebration.

Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore join Pakistan actor Kubra Khan’s birthday celebration in London

The clip, which has drawn attention online, shows the two Bollywood actors seated across from Kubra, joining the group in singing birthday wishes and chatting over the meal.

Sharmila Tagore feeds Kubra dessert

One moment from the gathering that drew particular attention was veteran actor Sharmila Tagore affectionately feeding dessert to the birthday girl, a gesture that prompted a warm response on social media.

Sara Ali Khan was in London with her mother, Amrita Singh, and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, and has been sharing glimpses from the family trip on social media.

Sara’s London outings

Ahead of the birthday dinner, Sara had shared photographs from a theatre outing with Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore, joking that while the play was enjoyable, the best actors were seated right beside her.

She also attended the Royal Ascot during her London stay, where she was seen interacting with Hollywood actor Henry Cavill, with whom she had recently collaborated on a global campaign for Swiss watchmaker Longines.

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. She will next appear in Udta Teer, a spy comedy in which she reunites with Khurrana. Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik.

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