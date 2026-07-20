Shashwat Sachdev reflects on his journey after his second National Award; says, “All the years of learning have amounted to something meaningful”

Music composer Shashwat Sachdev has reflected on what his latest recognition means to him, describing it as a deeply personal milestone that represents years of dedication to his craft. Speaking about the honour, the composer shared that the award goes beyond professional success and serves as a reminder that his journey in music has been worthwhile.

Shashwat Sachdev reflects on his journey after his second National Award; says, “All the years of learning have amounted to something meaningful”

Expressing his emotions, Sachdev said, "At this stage of my journey, an award is not simply a mark of achievement. It feels more like a quiet moment of reassurance. Somewhere inside, the young boy who chose this path feels that all the years of learning, discipline, hard work and faith in music have amounted to something meaningful. There is a beautiful sense of coming full circle, and I think that is what makes this recognition so precious."

The composer has steadily built a reputation in the Hindi film industry with his distinctive musical style and memorable soundtracks. Over the years, he has contributed to a number of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, earning appreciation for creating music that complements a wide range of cinematic narratives.

Sachdev began his journey in Bollywood with his debut as a composer in Phillauri. Since then, he has expanded his body of work by composing music for several notable films, including Uri: The Surgical Strike, Veere Di Wedding, Attack, Tejas, and Article 370. His work across these projects has showcased his versatility and ability to adapt to different genres and storytelling styles.

As he continues to evolve as a composer, Sachdev's latest recognition stands as another milestone in a career shaped by perseverance, passion and an unwavering commitment to music. For him, the honour is not merely about adding another accolade to his name, but about reaffirming the journey he embarked on years ago and celebrating the belief that dedication and faith in one's art ultimately find their reward.

Also Read: Shashwat Sachdev expresses gratitude after winning National Award for Best Music for Article 370: “I came into cinema with no inheritance”

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