Katrina Kaif shared a rare glimpse of son Vihaan in a heartfelt birthday post, reflecting on motherhood and calling him her most precious blessing.

Katrina Kaif has delighted fans by sharing a rare glimpse of her son, Vihaan, in a heartfelt social media post while giving a peek into her birthday celebrations. The actress, who has kept her personal life away from the spotlight since embracing motherhood, offered followers a collection of cherished moments from the past few weeks.

Katrina Kaif gives fans a rare peek at baby Vihaan in heartfelt birthday photo dump: “Most precious blessing”

The carousel featured scenic landscapes, peaceful family moments and candid snapshots from her everyday life. Among the many pictures, one image quickly caught fans' attention as it offered a rare glimpse of baby Vihaan. While Katrina ensured that his face was not fully visible, the subtle appearance of the little one was enough to excite her followers.

Along with the pictures, the actress reflected on the changes motherhood has brought into her life. Calling Vihaan her "most precious blessing," Katrina expressed gratitude for the happiness and peace she has found since becoming a mother. Her heartfelt note also hinted at why she has remained relatively inactive on social media over the past few months, choosing instead to spend quality time with her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina's latest update comes months after she and husband Vicky Kaushal welcomed their son, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. Announcing his arrival, the couple had shared an emotional message that read, "Our Ray of Light Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Since then, the couple has maintained a private approach towards their family life, rarely sharing pictures of their son or discussing him publicly. Katrina's latest birthday post, however, gave fans a small yet special glimpse into this new chapter of her life, making it one of her most talked-about social media updates in recent months.

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