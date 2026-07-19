The makers of Srikanth are celebrating a major milestone after the Rajkummar Rao-starrer was named Best Hindi Feature Film at the 72nd National Film Awards. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the 2024 biographical drama chronicles the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla and has now received one of Indian cinema's highest honours.

72nd National Film Awards: Alaya F, Tushar Hiranandani and producer Nidhi Parmar react as Srikanth wins Best Hindi Feature Film

Following the announcement, members of the film's cast and crew shared their reactions, expressing gratitude for the recognition and reflecting on the journey of bringing Srikanth Bolla's inspiring story to the big screen. Actor Alaya F, who portrayed Veera Swathi, Srikanth Bolla's confidante and wife in the film, said the award validates the team's belief in the story. “I’m so incredibly happy for the entire team of Srikanth. This film was always special to all of us because it was about hope, resilience, and the belief that no dream is too big. To see it receive the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film is an incredible feeling.”

“It’s a reminder that honest stories, told with sincerity, always find their place. I feel so grateful to have worked with Raj, Tushar sir, Jyotika ma’am, Sharad sir, and such an incredible team. It is truly an honour to have been a part of this film, and this recognition is a wonderful validation for everyone who poured their heart into bringing it to life, and most importantly, for Srikanth, whose journey continues to inspire so many of us,” she added.

Director Tushar Hiranandani also reacted to the honour, calling it a dream come true for any filmmaker. He went on to share, “I'm overwhelmed and so grateful. A National Award is something every filmmaker dreams of, and to receive it for Srikanth makes it even more special because this film was always made from a place of belief. Srikanth Bolla's life reminds us that the biggest barriers are often the ones society creates, not the ones we are born with. This honour belongs to him, to Rajkummar Rao who gave his heart and soul to the role, to our writers, producers, cast and crew, and to every person who believed this story deserved to be told with honesty. I hope this recognition encourages more stories that celebrate resilience without seeking sympathy. Today feels like a victory for everyone who refuses to accept limitations."

Producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, who backed the project under Chalk and Cheese Films alongside Tushar Hiranandani, echoed similar sentiments. “This award feels incredibly personal because Srikanth was never just another film for us. From the day we decided to tell Srikanth Bolla's story, we knew we were taking on a story that deserved honesty, sensitivity and heart. To see it receive the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film is humbling. I'm grateful to our producers, collaborators and audiences for embracing it with so much love. Above all, this honour belongs to Srikanth, whose courage and optimism continue to inspire all of us. We hope this recognition encourages more filmmakers to champion stories that matter,” she added.

Released in 2024, Srikanth stars Rajkummar Rao in the title role, alongside Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar. The film traces the remarkable journey of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, founder of Bollant Industries, highlighting his determination to overcome societal barriers and build a successful enterprise despite visual impairment.

With its Best Hindi Feature Film win at the 72nd National Film Awards, Srikanth adds another significant accolade to its journey, recognising the film's storytelling and its portrayal of an inspiring real-life story.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth wins Best Hindi Feature Film at 72nd National Film Awards; T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and others react

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