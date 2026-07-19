Jio Studios and B62 Studios’ much-acclaimed political thriller Article 370 has been honoured with the Best Feature Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards, one of the highest recognitions in Indian cinema. Starring Yami Gautam Dhar and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 portrayed one of the most significant chapters in contemporary Indian history. The film also earned Best Actress for Yami Gautam's commanding performance and Best Music Direction for Shashwat Sachdev's evocative score. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar.

Article 370 Triple National Award Triumph: Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Aditya Suhas Jambhale express gratitude

Speaking on the wins, Jyoti Deshpande, President – Jio Studios, said, “Winning three National Awards for Article 370 is an incredibly emotional moment for all of us at Jio Studios. I feel deeply grateful, humbled, and proud of every person who poured their heart into this film. We never began this journey with awards in mind. We simply believed this was a story that deserved to be told, with honesty, courage, and conviction. To see it resonate so deeply with audiences, and now be honoured with the highest recognition in Indian cinema, is an immensely proud moment. My heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed Jury for this honour, and to every viewer who watched, embraced, discussed, and championed Article 370.”

She added, “This recognition belongs to our incredible director, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, whose clarity of vision never wavered. To Yami Gautam Dhar who brought such honesty and emotional depth to their performances. To Shashwat Sachdev, whose music became the heartbeat of the film. And to every member of our cast and crew, whose passion, perseverance, and commitment made this journey possible. Above all Aditya Dhar who is special beyond words and Lokesh Dhar, our partners at B62 whose belief in this story never faltered. It has been a privilege to share this journey with them. At Jio Studios, we have always believed that meaningful stories have the power to move people, provoke thought, and leave a lasting impact. This honour reaffirms that belief and inspires us to keep backing storytellers who dare to tell stories with purpose and authenticity. This celebration belongs to every single person who made Article 370 what it is today.”

Aditya Dhar, Producer, B62 Studios, on winning three national Awards, said, “Winning three National Awards for Article 370 is a moment that is difficult to put into words. It is humbling, deeply emotional and one that fills my heart with immense gratitude. When we set out to make this film, we weren't chasing accolades. We were driven by a conviction, to tell a story with honesty, courage and sincerity. To see that journey resonate with audiences across the country and now be recognised with the highest honour in Indian cinema, is truly overwhelming. My deepest gratitude to the esteemed Jury for this incredible recognition and to every single person who watched, supported, debated and believed in Article 370. Your love gave this film a life far beyond the screen.”

He added, “This honour belongs to our extraordinary director, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, whose vision and conviction shaped every frame. To Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani, for bringing such depth, strength and authenticity to their performances. To Shashwat Sachdev, whose music became the soul of our storytelling. And to every member of our cast and crew, whose relentless hard work, passion and belief made the impossible possible. A heartfelt thank you to our partners at Jio Studios, especially Jyoti Deshpande, for standing by this film with unwavering faith and championing meaningful cinema.”

Aditya Suhas Jambhale, director of Article 370, said, “A National Award is the highest honour a filmmaker can hope for, and I’m truly humbled that Article 370 has been recognised in this way. While this is my third National Award, the feeling of receiving this honour is just as overwhelming and deeply humbling. This film was never about finding easy answers; it was about engaging with a defining chapter of our nation’s history with sincerity, empathy, and cinematic conviction. My heartfelt gratitude to our producers, Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, for believing in this vision without compromise, and to Jio Studios and B62 Studios for standing by the film every step of the way. I’m deeply grateful to Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani for leading the film with remarkable conviction and grace, and to our entire cast and crew for bringing this story to life with unwavering passion and honesty.”

He added, “A special thank you to my writing collaborators—Monal Thaakar, Arjun Dhawan, and Aditya Dhar—whose creative partnership was integral to shaping this film. My heartfelt congratulations to Shashwat Sachdev on winning the National Award for Best Music Direction. His score became the soul of Article 370 and elevated its storytelling in every way. This honour belongs to every person who believed in this film. Awards are never the destination—they are a reminder of the power of honest storytelling. I accept this recognition with immense gratitude and hope it inspires many more filmmakers to continue telling fearless stories that truly matter.”

Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards: Article 370, Chandu Champion and Srikanth win big from Bollywood

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