Sharvari shared an emotional note thanking audiences for their love towards Main Vaapas Aaunga. The actress said the film’s response has been humbling and left her heart full.

Sharvari thanks audiences for Main Vaapas Aaunga’s success, says she’s been reading messages “with tears in my eyes”

Actor Sharvari has shared a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to audiences for the overwhelming response to Main Vaapas Aaunga. This film has emerged as one of the most talked-about theatrical success stories of recent weeks.

Sharvari thanks audiences for Main Vaapas Aaunga’s success, says she’s been reading messages “with tears in my eyes”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah, the Partition-era romantic drama has seen a remarkable box-office turnaround after a modest opening. As the film continues to attract viewers through positive word-of-mouth, Sharvari took to social media to thank audiences for embracing the story.

Sharvari shares an emotional message

The actress posted a series of photographs on Instagram along with a note reflecting on the film's reception. She wrote, “I don’t know if there’s a greater feeling than seeing something you poured your heart into find a place in other people’s hearts.”

Speaking about the response she has received from viewers, Sharvari added, “The messages, the videos, the tears, the conversations, the love… I’ve been reading and watching all of it, often with tears in my own eyes.”

The actor further acknowledged how meaningful the audience's connection with the film has been. “Every actor dreams of being a part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre. Seeing so many of you connect with Main Vaapas Aaunga the way you have has been incredibly humbling,” she wrote.

Gratitude for viewers

Sharvari concluded her note by thanking moviegoers for supporting the film and helping it reach a wider audience. “Thank you for showing up. Thank you for feeling every emotion with us. Thank you for carrying this film forward with your love. My heart is very, very full,” she said. The post also featured a playful reference to a Polaroid photograph included in the final slide, hinting at an inside detail for fans of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

Among those reacting to the post was actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who commented, “Yes,” in support of Sharvari's sentiments.

A remarkable turnaround for Main Vaapas Aaunga at the box office

Released on June 12, 2026, Main Vaapas Aaunga opened to modest numbers before witnessing an extraordinary surge in collections driven largely by positive word-of-mouth. The film has continued to gain momentum over its second weekend, prompting exhibitors across the country to increase show counts and screen allocation. With audiences continuing to discover the film in theatres, Main Vaapas Aaunga has become one of the year's strongest examples of word-of-mouth-driven success.

Also Read: Shekhar Kapur applauds Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga; says the film “busted the myth” around first-week box office numbers

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.