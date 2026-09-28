Sharvari has shared a graceful dance video on the title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, reflecting her love for classic Bollywood music, romance and the traditional Hindi-film heroine. The actor’s performance has drawn attention online as she recreates the nostalgic mood associated with the genre.

Sharvari channels classic Bollywood heroine in Yeh Prem Mol Liya: “It feels incredibly special”

Talking about the video and her connection with Bollywood songs and dance, Sharvari said, “Bollywood songs and dance are actually a big part of why I wanted to become an actor. I grew up watching Madhuri ma’am in ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’, Karisma ma’am and Sonali ma’am in ‘Maiyya Yashoda’, and I would come home and dance to these songs, imagining myself as that heroine on screen one day. I think somewhere, those moments made me fall in love with the idea of Bollywood.

“I’ve always loved the romance, emotion and larger-than-life magic of classic Bollywood songs, the way you could tell an entire story through a song and dance. So getting to experience that with Sooraj Barjatya Ji’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya feels incredibly special. It feels like a beautiful full-circle moment, getting to live the kind of Bollywood I grew up watching and dreaming about. I’m genuinely enjoying every moment of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

Sharvari also shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Entering my Sooraj Barjatya heroine era with Yeh Prem Mol Liya.” Her post reflects the film’s emphasis on romance, innocence and the familiar visual style associated with classic Hindi cinema.

The title track features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari and has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro. The song brings together elements of romance, music and family celebrations, while drawing from the traditional Hindi-film musical format.

The track was launched through a live performance at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House, accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra. The launch also highlighted the song’s orchestral arrangement and its old-school Bollywood-inspired presentation.

With her title-track performance, Sharvari offers a glimpse into the musical and romantic world of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Her comments also highlight how the classic Hindi-film song-and-dance format influenced her aspirations of becoming an actor.

Also Read : Sooraj Barjatya says, “Yeh Prem Mol Liya is one of my MOST progressive films, while also keeping my values intact!”; shares grandfather Tarachand Barjatya’s FASCINATING “Super hit hai par mere kaam ki nahin hai” anecdote

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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