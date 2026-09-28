Mihir Ahuja begins work on next project; says, “Started filming for something very exciting”

After receiving love and appreciation for his performance in Operation Safed Sagar, actor Mihir Ahuja has already started work on his next project.

Mihir Ahuja begins work on next project; says, “Started filming for something very exciting”

Mihir recently shared an update about his next project, thanking his fans for the love they have given to Operation Safed Sagar and revealing that he has begun filming for something new. Sharing his excitement, Mihir wrote, “Thank Youuu so much for giving sooo much love to Safed Sagar !! Started filming for something very exciting. Won't disappoint you all"

While Mihir has not revealed more details, the shoot has just commenced for the project this past weekend. After the response to Operation Safed Sagar, the actor seems to be keeping the momentum going with another project already underway.

Operation Safed Sagar has been an important addition to Mihir’s growing body of work, with his performance receiving appreciation from audiences.

Also Read: Operation Safed Sagar actor Mihir Ahuja talks about being paired with Prajakta Koli for the first time; actor says, “Working with her was genuinely a lovely experience”

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