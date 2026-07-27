India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has officially confirmed his relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur, putting an end to weeks of speculation surrounding their rumoured romance. The cricketer made the announcement through a heartfelt Instagram post, introducing Samreen to his fans as “My Person”.

Arshdeep Singh confirms relationship with actor Samreen Kaur, calls her “My Person”

On Sunday, Arshdeep shared two affectionate pictures featuring the couple embracing each other. Keeping the caption simple yet meaningful, he wrote, “My Person”, marking the first time he has publicly acknowledged his relationship with Samreen. The post quickly grabbed attention from fans and followers, who had been speculating about the duo for several weeks.

Samreen Kaur is known for her work in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in the ZEE5 web series Nail Polish and has also been part of films such as 83 and Sardaar Ji 2. Besides acting, she has featured in several popular music videos alongside singers including Jubin Nautiyal, Badshah and Guru Randhawa. Songs like ‘Baawla’ and ‘Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha’ helped her gain recognition among audiences. She also enjoys a strong presence on social media, where she frequently shares updates about her work, travels and fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshdeep Singh (@_arshdeep.singh__)

Rumours linking Arshdeep and Samreen first surfaced during IPL 2026 after a viral Snapchat image appeared to show the cricketer holding hands with a woman believed to be Samreen. Fans further fuelled the speculation by comparing tattoos, accessories and outfits seen in the viral pictures with images shared on Samreen's social media accounts.

The rumours gained further traction when Samreen was spotted attending multiple Punjab Kings matches, including their game against Mumbai Indians at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and later in Chandigarh. Her repeated appearances at the team's fixtures, along with paparazzi sightings outside stadiums, only added to the speculation.

Before this relationship became public, Samreen had also been linked with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. However, both had clarified that they were only close friends and not romantically involved. Samreen had later shared that their friendship had changed due to personal reasons, while maintaining that they continued to have mutual respect for each other.

With Arshdeep's latest Instagram post, the couple has now publicly confirmed their relationship, bringing an end to months of dating rumours.

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