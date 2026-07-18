Kartik Aaryan and Yami Gautam Dhar were adjudged Best Actor and Best Actress for their performances in Chandu Champion and Article 370.

The 72nd National Film Awards brought major recognition for Bollywood, with Article 370, Chandu Champion and Srikanth emerging among the biggest winners. The awards honoured several performances and technical achievements, with Article 370 leading the way by winning the Best Feature Film award.

72nd National Film Awards: Article 370, Chandu Champion and Srikanth win big from Bollywood

Adding to the film's success, Yami Gautam won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for her performance in the film. The political action drama also earned the Best Music Director honour for Shashwat Sachdev, making it one of the most awarded Bollywood films at this year's National Awards.

Kartik Aaryan was named Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film saw the actor portray the inspiring journey of a determined athlete Murlikant Petkar. Kartik shared the Best Actor honour with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who was recognised for Bramayugam. The National Award marks a significant milestone in Kartik's career.

Another major winner was Srikanth, which was declared the Best Hindi Film. The biographical drama received the prestigious honour for its storytelling and overall impact.

The awards also recognised excellence across several other categories in Hindi cinema. Randeep Hooda won the Best Debut Film of a Director award for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, while Sanjay Mishra was named Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Bhakshak.

In the music categories, lyricist Manoj Muntashir won for the song ‘Jaane Do’ from Maidaan, while Vijay Ganguly received the Best Choreography award for ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2. Manas Choudhury was honoured with the Best Sound Design award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

With Article 370 taking home the top honour along with Best Actress, Chandu Champion earning Best Actor and Srikanth being named Best Hindi Film, Bollywood enjoyed a strong showing at the 72nd National Film Awards.

List of Bollywood wins at the 72nd National Awards:

Best Feature Film

Article 370

Best Hindi Film

Srikanth

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Yami Gautam (Article 370)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Sanjay Mishra (Bhakshak)

Best Debut Film Of A Director

Randeep Hooda (Swantrya Veer Savarkar)

Best Music Director

Shashwat Sachdev (Article 370)

Best Lyrics

Manoj Muntashir (‘Jaane Do’ from Maidaan)

Best Choreography

Vijay Ganguly (‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2)

Best Sound Design

Manas Choudhury (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Also Read: Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, Laapataa Ladies, Fahadh Faasil in Aavesham, Manjummel Boys: 7 acclaimed films and performances that were SHOCKINGLY ignored by 72nd National Film Awards

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