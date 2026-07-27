Prime Video has officially announced that the second season of its hit reality original series The Traitors will premiere globally on August 13. The Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed reality format will once again be hosted by Karan Johar, with 21 celebrity contestants competing in a high-stakes game of trust, betrayal, and deception.

Karan Johar brings back The Traitors Season 2 on August 13 with 21 celebrity contestants

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment in collaboration with All3Media International, the series is based on IDTV's BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning format. Having been adapted in over 40 countries, The Traitors has become one of the world's fastest-growing reality franchises and continues to enjoy widespread popularity.

The upcoming season promises even higher stakes, with more intense gameplay, emotional twists, psychological challenges, and dramatic confrontations. Contestants will compete for the grand prize, the coveted title, and ultimate bragging rights. The show will begin streaming exclusively on Prime Video from August 13, with fresh episodes releasing every Thursday.

"The response to the first season of The Traitors exceeded all expectations—it didn't just entertain; it became a cultural moment," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. "The Traitors has become one of Prime Video India's most defining reality franchises, transforming the genre with its unique blend of intelligent gameplay, psychological strategy, and riveting entertainment. Audiences across the country were hooked by its emotionally charged mind games and raw, unfiltered drama. With season two, the stakes are higher, the gameplay is sharper, the drama is more intense, and the new line-up of players will keep audiences on the edge of their seats at every turn. We're thrilled to have Karan Johar return as the host and master orchestrator, and we can't wait for audiences to experience another extraordinary season."

Sabrina Duguet, EVP, APAC, All3Media International, highlighted the success of the Indian adaptation and the audience response to its debut season. "The Indian adaptation of The Traitors struck a powerful chord with viewers in its very first season, and we couldn't be more delighted to see it return for another thrilling chapter. The passion, engagement, and sheer obsession from fans have been extraordinary, and we're excited to build on that momentum with season two. Our collaboration with Prime Video India continues to deliver a version of the format that feels both fresh and authentic to its core while pushing the boundaries of reality entertainment. We're confident the new season will once again captivate audiences with its compelling mix of high-profile celebrities, intense drama, and edge-of-the-seat gameplay—the hallmarks that have made The Traitors one of the fastest-growing and most celebrated reality formats in the world."

The team at Dharmatic Entertainment also shared its excitement for the new season, saying, "The first season of The Traitors ignited a nationwide obsession. It proved that Indian audiences are hungry for reality content that challenges their intellect, keeps them on the edge of their seats, and refuses to play by the old rulebook. We're thrilled to bring audiences a second season that's bigger, bolder, and more dramatic while staying true to the raw, unpredictable, and psychologically gripping essence that made the show a phenomenon. Having redefined the reality genre in India, the upcoming season is set to raise the bar yet again."

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