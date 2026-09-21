Vedika Pinto opens up about her next film with Lakshya and Prosit Roy: “I am doing a movie with Prosit Roy for Dharma Productions”

Vedika Pinto has revealed details about her next film, which will see her collaborate with filmmaker Prosit Roy and actor Lakshya. The actress, who recently featured in the Netflix series Musafir Cafe, shared that the upcoming project is being produced by Karan Johar and backed by Dharma Productions. She also described the film as a blend of romance and thriller, while teasing that its story is unlike what audiences may typically associate with the banner.

Vedika Pinto opens up about her next film with Lakshya and Prosit Roy: “I am doing a movie with Prosit Roy for Dharma Productions”

Speaking about the project, Vedika revealed, “I am doing a film very soon. We'll start shooting. It's with Prosit Roy of Raakh and Pataal Lok and I am extremely incredibly excited. It's with Lakshya and Karan is producing it. It is a Dharma film. It's going to be unlike most Dharma films that you watch. There's is some romance. There's also a lot of thrill. It's like a merger of romance and thrill. It’s very cool and it's very I mean I am saying this myself, but it is very unique. I'll tell you one thing. I don't think my heart rate has ever been as high while reading either a novel or a script as it has been while I read this.”

While details about the project’s storyline and character details remain under wraps, Pinto’s comments offer an indication of the genre combination the film will explore. Her collaboration with Prosit Roy also marks a new creative pairing for the actress as she prepares to begin work on the project alongside Lakshya.

Pinto has previously appeared in films including Operation Romeo and Gumraah, while her recent outing in Musafir Cafe brought her appreciation for her portrayal of Sudha. Her latest comments suggest that the upcoming project will take her into a different space, combining elements of romance with a thriller narrative.

For the actress, the script itself appears to have been a major factor in taking up the project. Her description of experiencing an unusually high level of excitement while reading it indicates why she is looking forward to beginning the shoot.

Meanwhile, Pinto will also be seen in Musafir Cafe Season 2, continuing her association with the character of Sudha. With her next film now set to bring her together with Lakshya and Prosit Roy, the actress has two projects lined up across different formats as she continues to explore varied roles.

Also Read: Vedika Pinto opens up about Musafir Cafe’s success: “I have been loving the kind of response it has been generating”

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