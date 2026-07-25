Veteran actor Shagufta Ali recently shared her views on Karisma Kapoor and the popular Govinda-Karisma pairing that ruled Hindi cinema through the 1990s. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Shagufta reflected on working with Karisma and offered her opinion on why the successful on-screen duo eventually stopped appearing together.

Shagufta Ali calls Karisma Kapoor “over-ambitious”; shares thoughts on why her on-screen partnership ended with Govinda

When asked why Govinda and Karisma no longer collaborated despite delivering several hit films, Shagufta said she believes the partnership may have naturally run its course.

"Perhaps they lost interest. Maybe the love and affection between them faded. You can never be sure about a heroine's mood. And being overly ambitious isn't always a good thing. Karisma was over-ambitious. She was very hardworking, but she also had a lot of attitude," she said.

“The way you behave on set matters”

Explaining her remarks further, Shagufta said professionalism and mutual respect between co-stars are essential for a healthy working environment.

According to the actor, the attitude an artist brings to the set and the way they interact with colleagues can influence the overall performance. She said there should always be "give and take" between co-stars, whether they are filming scenes or attending interviews together.

Shagufta added that actors should support one another by giving cues during scenes, saying that teamwork helps improve performances. At the same time, she noted that her decades-long career has taught her to perform even without receiving cues from fellow actors.

Karisma Kapoor's recent work

Karisma Kapoor was most recently seen in the psychological thriller series Brown, where she played the role of a detective. The series also featured Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Soni Razdan and Ajinkya Deo. Brown received a positive response from critics and audiences and is currently streaming on ZEE5.

Also Read: India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Karisma Kapoor recalls bunking school to watch Neelam on the big screen; quips, “I hope meri mummy nahi dekh rahi hain”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.