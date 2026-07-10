India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Karisma Kapoor recalls bunking school to watch Neelam on the big screen; quips, “I hope meri mummy nahi dekh rahi hain”

Actor Karisma Kapoor took a trip down memory lane during the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer Season 5, where she shared a candid childhood memory inspired by a nostalgic Bollywood song.

India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Karisma Kapoor recalls bunking school to watch Neelam on the big screen; quips, “I hope meri mummy nahi dekh rahi hain”

The moment unfolded after contestants Roshan and Anuradha delivered a high-energy performance choreographed in the signature style of judge Terence Lewis. Their act featured 'Main Tera Tota' from the 1988 film Paap Ki Duniya, starring Chunky Panday and Neelam Kothari. The song brought back fond memories for Karisma, who admitted she was a huge admirer of Neelam during her school days.

Before sharing her story, Karisma joked, "Mere paas ek chota sa trivia hain, which I would like to share kyunki main itni excited ho rahi thi ye gaane mein."

She then made a light-hearted confession, saying, "I will share this, ye manch pe main ek secret batana chahungi. I hope meri mummy nahi dekh rahi hain. Lekin maine school bunk kiya tha. I used to love Neelam, toh ye Paap Ki Duniya film se gaana hain 'Main Tera Tota,' with Chunky Panday and Neelam."

Recalling the incident, Karisma revealed that she and a group of friends skipped school to catch the film in theatres.

"Toh mein gayi thi. I used to love her dancing. Aur mujhe yaad hain ye gaane pe itne saare coins phek rahe the. Main Satyam Theater Worli mein gayi thi mere six seven friends ke sath and actually we bunked school," she shared with a laugh.

Her anecdote left everyone on the set smiling, as the judges and audience enjoyed hearing about the actor's teenage admiration for one of Bollywood's popular stars of the era. The story also offered a glimpse into Karisma's life before she became one of Hindi cinema's biggest leading ladies herself.

Also Read: India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Shilpa Shirodkar says she was “so scared” when she first met Amitabh Bachchan

More Pages: Paap Ki Duniya Box Office Collection

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