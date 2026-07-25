As excitement around Ramayana continues to grow, actor-producer Yash joined the film's team at Comic-Con, where he spoke about essaying the role of Ravana and why the ancient epic continues to connect with audiences across generations. Yash is also producing the film under his banner, Monster Mind Creations.

“Contrast between Rama and Ravana is what makes Ramayana timeless,” says Yash

During a media interaction, the actor said the story's enduring appeal lies in the contrasting journeys of Lord Rama and Ravana.

"The story is shaped by good and evil"

Reflecting on the themes of the epic, Yash said, "To tell a story, you need good and bad, good and evil."

Explaining the contrast between the two central characters, he added, "Lord Rama is somebody who is born as a king, but he goes into situations where he has to lose everything and then regain all his power through his behaviour and the kind of actions he takes. But Ravana starts with nothing, becomes powerful and then, sometimes, like they say, when you fight a demon, you end up becoming a bigger one. You have to be very careful with that."

According to Yash, this contrast is what has kept the Ramayana relevant over the years.

Yash on Ravana's complexity

The actor described Ravana as a layered character rather than a conventional antagonist. He said Ravana had mastered many arts and possessed immense knowledge, but was ultimately unable to control the power he acquired.

Yash noted that this inner contradiction is what makes Ravana one of mythology's most compelling figures.

Speaking about his personal association with the Ramayana, Yash recalled hearing its stories as a child from his grandfather. "It's probably the first story I ever heard. My grandfather used to tell me these stories, and you build your own imagination around them," he said.

Talking about his preparation for the role, Yash shared that he was more interested in understanding Ravana's motivations than trying to reinvent the character.

"What do you bring to it as an actor? What is your understanding of the character?" he said, recalling the questions he asked himself while preparing. Crediting director Nitesh Tiwari and the writing team, Yash added, "I wanted to understand what made him do the things he did. The intent behind his actions was more important to me than anything else."

Also Read: Yash explains why Ramayana continues to resonate across generations; says, “You have both good and bad inside you”

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