Kranti Prakash Jha thanks fans for the love showered on Raktanchal 3: “There is nothing greater than this”

Actor Kranti Prakash Jha has expressed gratitude to viewers after Raktanchal 3 received a warm response from audiences. The actor, who plays Vijay Singh in the crime drama, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking fans for supporting the series across all three seasons.

Kranti Prakash Jha thanks fans for the love showered on Raktanchal 3: “There is nothing greater than this”

In a video shared on social media, Kranti said the appreciation for the latest season had been overwhelming and admitted that the team had not anticipated such a response.

"We knew we had worked very hard, but we never imagined we would receive so much love. It is very rare that a series reaches Season 3 and continues to get this kind of appreciation. All of this has happened because of all of you," he said.

The actor also reflected on his personal journey, crediting his success to the support of his family, friends and fans.

"Whatever I am today, wherever I am, it is all because of God's grace, my mother's love, my family's love, my friends' love, and all of your love. As we say in Bihar, 'Jab tak todenge nahi tab tak chodenge nahi.' If it can be done by us, it can be done by anyone," he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kranti Prakash Jha (@krantiprrakashjha)

Kranti concluded his message by thanking viewers once again and saying their encouragement motivates him to continue delivering better performances.

"Keep giving your love like this because there is nothing greater than this love in our life, whether as an artist or as a human being. Only when you give love will I be able to do even better work in the future. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am really, really grateful to all of you. There is only one way to love... love. Keep spreading it because this world needs a lot more of it," he said.

Raktanchal 3 marks the latest chapter in the popular crime drama series, with Vijay Singh continuing to be one of its central characters.

Also Read: Kranti Prakash Jha recalls being nervous while acting with Nana Patekar in Sankalp: “He explained to me like a teacher”

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