Shabana Azmi has spoken about a health scare she experienced while participating in the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' protest march in Delhi on Monday. The 75-year-old actor revealed that she suffered an asthma attack after being exposed to tear gas during the demonstration but recovered with the help of her inhaler before returning to support the protesting students.

Shabana Azmi suffers asthma attack at Delhi protest; says, “I got an attack because of the tear gas”

Speaking to Subhash K Jha for Indian Express, Shabana shared that the tear gas triggered her asthma, leading to a brief medical emergency. However, she said she was carrying her inhaler and was able to recover after being escorted to a nearby building.

Recalling the incident, Shabana said, “I am an asthmatic and got an attack because of the tear gas, but I had my pump with me so I am ok now. I was respectfully escorted to a nearby building and after catching my breath, I went right back and spoke to the students who had been lathicharged. Their spirit is unprecedented. My salaams to all of them.”

The actor clarified that her participation in the protest was not politically motivated. Emphasising that she has never aligned herself with any political party, she said her decision to join the demonstration was solely in support of the students, who have been on a hunger strike for more than 20 days while demanding action over alleged examination irregularities and broader education reforms.

Shabana stated, “I have never belonged to a political party and never will. I believe that puts the fetters on you as the party’s truth becomes your truth. I came to Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the students who have been on a hunger strike for over 20 days and whose health is now failing. What they are demanding is not sinister or evil. Students are asking for educational reforms to safeguard their future and an overhaul of the education system. Demanding that an allocation of 6 percent of the GDP for education is urgently required. Listen to them, give them an ear, and give them hope. Unka hausla badhaiye isse crush karne ki koshish mat kijiye (boost their hope, don’t crush it).”

During the interview, Shabana also disclosed that she and her husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the government to initiate a dialogue with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. According to the actor, they decided to join the protest after waiting for a response to their letter.

On Monday, Shabana was among the few members of the film industry who participated in the protest at Jantar Mantar. She shared images and videos from the march on social media, where she was seen travelling in a truck and crossing barricades alongside protesters demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with education reforms and accountability over the alleged examination irregularities.

Responding to questions from PTI about the limited presence of Bollywood celebrities at the protest, Shabana said, "You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present at the March. You don’t worry about the absence of industrialists, all the businessmen. When you ask these questions, you are sidelining the cause and creating unnecessary controversy. You should support those who are marching for this cause, rather than diluting the matter."

The CJP has been staging protests at Jantar Mantar since June 6, calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has also joined the movement and is currently on an indefinite hunger strike.

Also Read : Shabana Azmi calls alleged attack on students an ‘injustice’ after she continues to support the students at Jantar Mantar

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