The veteran actress shared a series of updates from Delhi, urging educational reforms and standing in solidarity with students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

Shabana Azmi calls alleged attack on students an ‘injustice’ after she continues to support the students at Jantar Mantar

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has extended her support to the students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, making her presence felt at Delhi's Jantar Mantar amid the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led demonstrations. As the protests intensified following the violence reported during the 'Chalo Sansad' march near Parliament on July 20, the acclaimed actress travelled to the national capital and stood alongside the students, documenting the developments through a series of posts on social media.

Shabana Azmi calls alleged attack on students an ‘injustice’ after she continues to support the students at Jantar Mantar

The demonstrations have remained at the centre of national attention after clashes reportedly broke out between protesters and the police. While one version of events maintains that the Delhi Police responded after the gathering turned aggressive despite repeated warnings, another claims that students participating in the protest were subjected to an unprovoked lathi charge. The incident has sparked widespread debate, with several members of the film fraternity voicing concern and expressing solidarity with the protesters.

Among the most prominent voices has been Shabana Azmi, who has consistently taken a public stand on social and political issues. Over the past day, the actress shared around six posts from Jantar Mantar, offering glimpses of the ongoing protest and reiterating her support for the students' demands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)



One of the videos shared by Azmi showed her climbing onto a truck alongside the students as they continued their demonstration. Accompanying the post, she wrote, “In the truck. The govt has asked to have a dialogue finally. It is a peaceful protest @ Jantar Mantar for educational reforms.” Her post underlined her assertion that the gathering was peaceful and focused on seeking reforms in the education system.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)



In another update, the actress addressed the reported police action against the protesters, describing the alleged attack on students as an “injustice”. Through her posts, Azmi called attention to the events unfolding at the protest site and urged support for the students, who have been demanding accountability over the alleged paper leak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Red Mike (@theredmike)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by गीतांजलि दूबे (@geetanjalii_reports)



The CJP-led protests have drawn significant attention from across the country, with numerous actors, filmmakers, musicians, and public figures expressing concern over the developments. Celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Rohit Saraf, Sonam Bajwa, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Vishal Dadlani, Prakash Raj, and Anurag Kashyap have also publicly voiced their support for the students in the aftermath of the July 20 violence.

As discussions surrounding the protests continue, Shabana Azmi's presence at Jantar Mantar and her series of social media posts have further amplified the conversation around the students' demands for educational reforms and the events that unfolded during the demonstrations.

Also Read: Shabana Azmi taken to safety after falling ill at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protest

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