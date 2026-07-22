Actor Eva Grover has made several claims about her former husband, Hyder Ali Khan, who is also Aamir Khan's half-brother, alleging that he is currently living in severe financial and personal hardship after battling schizophrenia.

Eva Grover claims Aamir Khan’s half-brother Hyder Ali Khan is struggling to survive: “He has no house, struggles even for food”

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Eva claimed that Hyder has no permanent home and often struggles to arrange food. According to her, he is currently living in a chawl with the help of others and has no one to take care of him.

"Today, Hyder is not in a good condition. He has no house and struggles even for food. Sometimes someone lets him stay in a chawl, sometimes a friend helps him. I feel sad. Whatever happened, happened, but from a humanitarian point of view, he was once my husband," she said.

Eva further alleged that Hyder is surrounded by people who provide him with alcohol instead of support. "He is surrounded by people who keep giving him alcohol. There is no one to look after him. I only pray that whenever his time comes, he finds peace. He has suffered a lot," she added.

Eva Grover recalls her marriage to Hyder Ali Khan

Reflecting on their relationship, Eva revealed that she married Hyder after knowing him for only 18 days, despite her family's objections.

She also claimed that she was unaware of his mental health condition at the time. "He had schizophrenia. At that time, I didn't really understand what schizophrenia meant. He was cabin crew and people in that profession are usually very well-mannered. As I later learned after reading a lot about the condition, a person can appear completely normal on the outside while struggling with serious mental health issues internally. It can feel as if they are managing two very different sides of themselves, one that they show to the world and another that remains hidden. During the 18 days I spent with him, I saw only the polite and well-behaved side," she said.

Eva said she believes Hyder had genuine feelings for her when he proposed. "Of course, I believe he must have had feelings for me. I'm not saying he didn't. He even got down on one knee, proposed to me and said he wanted to marry me. So I accept that there must have been love or at least genuine feelings," she said.

However, she alleged that things changed soon after the wedding. "But what I could never understand was what changed by the third day after our marriage. He suddenly started hitting me and physically abusing me. At that time, I couldn't understand why it was happening," Eva claimed.

Despite the difficult experiences she says she endured, Eva concluded by saying she still feels sympathy for her former husband because of his current condition.

Also Read: Eva Grover speaks about “abusive marriage” to Aamir Khan’s stepbrother Hyder Ali Khan: “He wasn’t mature enough to take that kind of responsibility”

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