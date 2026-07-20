Shabana Azmi fell ill during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, prompting concern among those present at the demonstration. The incident occurred a day after the actor visited the protest venue to extend her support to demonstrators associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Shabana Azmi taken to safety after falling ill at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protest

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the 75-year-old actor appearing weak and partially conscious while several people supported her and escorted her away from the gathering. Students at the protest can be seen requesting security personnel to open a gate so that Azmi could be safely moved out of the crowded area. After confirming her identity, security officials allowed access, following which she was taken near a security cabin and helped into a seated position. The reason behind her sudden illness has not been confirmed.

Shabana had reached Jantar Mantar on Sunday, where she met CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and participants involved in the ongoing hunger strike. Videos from her visit also attracted attention online.

Shabana Azmi felt quite unwell at Jantar Mantar today due to the heat and suffocation. She reportedly experienced dizziness and loose motions as well. I don't know what she might have eaten or drunk at Jantar Mantar. Hopefully, she recovers soon,both physically and mentally. pic.twitter.com/5vTLD04thS — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) July 20, 2026

Before falling ill, the actor spoke to PTI about the purpose of the protest, saying that those gathered had assembled peacefully to express their concerns while exercising the democratic rights guaranteed under the Constitution. Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's principles, she emphasized that peaceful protest continues to be a vital democratic tool and asserted that the demonstrators had no intention of turning to violence.

When asked whether more members of the Hindi film industry would join the movement, Azmi questioned why similar questions were not directed at industrialists and business leaders. She maintained that repeatedly focusing on Bollywood's participation diverted attention from the real issues being highlighted by the protesters.

Shabana Azmi is among several public figures who have visited Jantar Mantar in support of the CJP-led agitation. Actors Swara Bhaskar, Prakash Raj and Poonam Pandey have also been reported at the protest site. Meanwhile, several celebrities have voiced their support online. Sonakshi Sinha recently shared a video related to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and appealed to him, writing, "Ab dekha nahi jaa raha… dil nahi maan raha… @wangchuksworld Sir… we cant lose you."

Earlier, Shabana had also urged Wangchuk to end his fast, stating that his guidance remained important for students and that he would need to stay healthy for the movement to continue.

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