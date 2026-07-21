Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come on board to present Chaar Diwaari, the latest short film by Syed Shadan, ahead of its North American premiere at the 2026 Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada.

Anurag Kashyap joins Chaar Diwaari as presenter ahead of North American premiere at Fantasia Festival

Chaar Diwaari is presented by Kashyap and Ranjan Singh, and is one of the only Indian films selected at this year’s edition of the festival.

Produced by Shivek Gupta and Syed Shadan, the psychological horror thriller has been selected for the Fragments d’Asie section and will make its North American premiere on July 30.

Chaar Diwaari follows a man who rents a house, only to discover that its walls conceal a secret of their own.

The film explores fear, isolation and the unseen presence that can inhabit the spaces people call home.

Speaking about presenting the film, Anurag Kashyap said, “Chaardiwari creates a sense of dread, you see what’s happening and you feel it can’t be happening and it’s not possible and then it takes you into the same place that you’ve been dreading while you’ve been living through it. Loved it.”

Ranjan Singh said, “Chaar Diwaari is like a quintessential short thriller, as it reminded me of some of the classic films in the genre. It’s moody, mostly grey and shocking. Shadan definitely has a unique voice and Fantasia is the right platform for the film to premiere.”

Syed Shadan said, “Chaar Diwaari began with a simple but unsettling thought, what if the walls around us remember more than we do? It’s a story about fear, isolation and the invisible weight that spaces can carry. To have the film premiere at Fantasia, a festival I have admired for its celebration of fearless genre cinema, is a dream come true. Having Anurag sir come on board as presenter makes this journey even more special. His encouragement means a great deal, especially for an independent filmmaker telling an unconventional story.”

Fantasia International Film Festival is a genre cinema showcase that has served as a launchpad for horror, thriller, fantasy and science fiction films from across the globe.

The inclusion of Chaar Diwaari in the Fragments d’Asie programme places it among a selection of contemporary Asian cinema, offering the film an international platform for its North American debut.

Chaar Diwaari is presented by Anurag Kashyap and Ranjan Singh, produced by Shivek Gupta and Syed Shadan, and is set to premiere in North America at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 30, 2026.

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