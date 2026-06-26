Long before Shrek made fairy tales weird and wonderful, there was a donkey with a lot to say. Now, that chatty sidekick is finally getting his moment in the spotlight. Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have officially announced Donkey, a spinoff film releasing in theatres on June 30, 2028, with Eddie Murphy reprising the role that made him an animated icon.

Eddie Murphy’s Donkey gets standalone movie, set for theatrical release in 2028

An origin story years in the making

Donkey will function as an origin story, tracing how a humble donkey became the irrepressible Donkey audiences know from the Shrek franchise.

As reported by Deadline, Murphy had previewed the project during the press tour for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, saying, “Donkey’s going to have his own movie, own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys…They’ve written this funny story.”

The film is directed by Charlie Bean, known for The Lego Ninjago Movie and the live-action Lady and the Tramp, and produced by Rebecca Huntley, whose credits include Kung Fu Panda 4 and The Bad Guys. Matt Flynn serves as co-director, with story credits across The Wild Robot, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and The Bad Guys.

A franchise worth billions

The Shrek universe is one of animation’s most lucrative properties. The original film, released in 2001, won the first-ever Oscar for animated feature and grossed nearly $500 million worldwide.

Before Donkey arrives, Universal and DreamWorks will release Shrek 5 on June 30, 2027. Mike Myers, Murphy, and Cameron Diaz return as Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona respectively, with Zendaya joining the cast. Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn, both franchise veterans, will direct.

With a beloved character, a proven creative team, and a built-in global audience, Donkey arrives positioned as one of the more anticipated animated events of 2028, opening the same weekend that Warner Bros.' Dynamic Duo and Paramount’s untitled Call of Duty tentpole are also set to release.

Also Read : Candy Cane Lane: Eddie Murphy tries to save the Christmas spirit in whimsical trailer

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