Shreyas Talpade reveals how Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan helped him buy his first Mumbai home; says, “I called Farah, and she got me a letter from Shah Rukh Khan”

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently revisited old memories while visiting actor Shreyas Talpade's home for one of her cooking vlog. During their candid conversation, Shreyas revealed that working on Om Shanti Om played a significant role in helping him purchase his first house in Mumbai.

Shreyas Talpade reveals how Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan helped him buy his first Mumbai home; says, “I called Farah, and she got me a letter from Shah Rukh Khan”

The heartfelt moment came after Farah completed her signature gifting segment, leaving Shreyas and his wife surrounded by presents. Reflecting on the past, the actor shared that the film had helped him achieve a major personal milestone. Farah was pleasantly surprised by the revelation.

Shreyas went on to explain that both Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan played a crucial part in helping him secure a home loan.

Sharing the full story, Shreyas said, “I went to the bank, but I didn't qualify for a home loan. The bank officer asked me, ‘Which film are you working on?’ I said, Om Shanti Om. She then asked, ‘Who's starring in it?’, I said Shah Rukh Khan, she asked who's directing? I said Farah Khan. She said can you get me a letter?”

He further added, “I called Farah, and she got me a letter from Shah Rukh Khan in two days and that evening they sanctioned the loan.”

Reacting to the anecdote, Farah expressed her happiness and joked, “I am so happy because humne tujhe kya hi paise diye honge Om Shanti Om.”

Directed by Farah Khan and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Om Shanti Om featured Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role alongside Deepika Padukone, who made her Bollywood debut with the film. Released in 2007, the blockbuster received widespread acclaim for its chart-topping music, grand production, memorable dialogues, and nostalgic tribute to Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Talpade is currently seen in Welcome To The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the ensemble entertainer stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and several others in pivotal roles. The film has opened strongly at the box office.

Also Read : The India Story teaser: Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade fight against pesticide farming

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